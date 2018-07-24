News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Ford Consolidates Self-Driving Activities

Ford said it is consolidating its self-driving operations in a newly created entity and plans to invest $4 billion in autonomous vehicle development through 2023.

IRS Wins Court Case Over Intel

The IRS won a court case being closely watched by tech companies, as an appeals court upheld a regulation governing how corporations divide expenses between their domestic and foreign operations.

Verizon Keeps Pace in Wireless Industry, Adding Subscribers

Verizon bolstered its base of wireless phone subscribers in the second quarter as industry-wide promotions died down and the company avoided the deal making that is reshaping its rivals.

'Hamilton' May Be Headed to the Movies

"Hamilton" may be coming to movie theaters, exactly as audiences saw it on Broadway. Hollywood studios are currently bidding for the big-screen rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton, according to people involved in sales talks.

Wealthy Shoppers Push Aside Trade Dispute Fears to Fuel LVMH

The world's well-heeled shoppers sent first-half revenue at luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE to a record high, brushing aside worries of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Whirlpool Says Higher Prices Hurt U.S. Sales

Whirlpool said U.S. demand for its washing machines was "very soft" in the second quarter as the appliance maker raised prices to cover the rising cost of raw materials

Apple Vulnerable in U.S.-China Trade Showdown

China has been integral to Apple's remarkable success. But the iPhone is a Chinese export-one that could be subject to tariffs in an escalating trade dispute with the U.S.

Lockheed Martin Boosts Guidance

Lockheed Martin boosted its full-year guidance and reported forecast-beating quarterly earnings as sales of fighter jets and weapons overseas continued to rise.

Takeda Pharma Says It Plans No U.S. Drug Price Increases in 2018

Takeda Pharmaceutical said it has no plans to increase prices in the U.S. in 2018, the latest major drugmaker to take such a step. However, the company declined to comment on whether it would raise prices after the closing of its deal to acquire Shire.

Tariffs Dent Harley-Davidson Profit

Harley-Davidson lowered its profit guidance for the year, as tariffs compound a long sales slump for the motorcycle maker.