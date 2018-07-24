News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Ford Consolidates Self-Driving Operations

Ford is consolidating its self-driving vehicle operations into one new company named Ford Autonomous Vehicle, a move that follows plans by GM to invest further in driverless car technology.

IRS Wins Court Case Over Intel

The IRS won a court case being closely watched by tech companies, as an appeals court upheld a regulation governing how corporations divide expenses between their domestic and foreign operations.

Verizon Keeps Pace in Wireless Industry, Adding Subscribers

Verizon bolstered its base of wireless phone subscribers in the second quarter as industry-wide promotions died down and the company avoided the deal making that is reshaping its rivals.

'Hamilton' May Be Headed to the Movies

"Hamilton" may be coming to movie theaters, exactly as audiences saw it on Broadway. Hollywood studios are currently bidding for the big-screen rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton, according to people involved in sales talks.

Wealthy Shoppers Push Aside Trade Dispute Fears to Fuel LVMH

The world's well-heeled shoppers sent first-half revenue at luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE to a record high, brushing aside worries of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Ivanka Trump Closing Her Namesake Fashion Brand

President Trump's daughter and adviser is closing the company more than a year after separating from it. She has grown frustrated by restrictions required to avoid conflicts of interest while serving in the White House.

Whirlpool Says Higher Prices Hurt U.S. Sales

Whirlpool said U.S. demand for its washing machines was "very soft" in the second quarter as the appliance maker raised prices to cover the rising cost of raw materials

Apple Vulnerable in U.S.-China Trade Showdown

China has been integral to Apple's remarkable success. But the iPhone is a Chinese export-one that could be subject to tariffs in an escalating trade dispute with the U.S.

Pentagon Budget Boosts Feed Lockheed Backlog

Lockheed Martin expects to end the year with a record order backlog of more than $110 billion, driven by overseas sales and more Pentagon spending.

Fox and Comcast on Collision Course over Big Ten Network

21st Century Fox and Comcast, which have been players in a contentious merger drama this summer, may have something new to fight about: the Big Ten Network.