Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 05:16pm EDT
New Fiat Chrysler CEO Faces Questions Over Ram Truck Production

One of the first issues Mike Manley will likely have to address as Fiat Chrysler's new chief executive is a lingering problem from his old job: a slow-moving redesign of the Ram 1500 truck. 

 
Ford Consolidates Self-Driving Operations

Ford is consolidating its self-driving vehicle operations into one new company named Ford Autonomous Vehicle, a move that follows plans by GM to invest further in driverless car technology. 

 
IRS Wins Court Case Over Intel

The IRS won a court case being closely watched by tech companies, as an appeals court upheld a regulation governing how corporations divide expenses between their domestic and foreign operations. 

 
Verizon Dials Up Its Subscriber Numbers

Verizon bolstered its base of wireless phone subscribers in the second quarter as industry-wide promotions died down and the company avoided the deal making that is reshaping its rivals. 

 
Cox Enterprises Considers Sale of 14 Television Stations

Cox Enterprises, a private company behind such media names as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is considering the sale of 14 television stations. 

 
'Hamilton' May Be Headed to the Movies

"Hamilton" may be coming to movie theaters, exactly as audiences saw it on Broadway. Hollywood studios are currently bidding for the big-screen rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton, according to people involved in sales talks. 

 
Wealthy Shoppers Push Aside Trade Dispute Fears to Fuel LVMH

The world's well-heeled shoppers sent first-half revenue at luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE to a record high, brushing aside worries of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China. 

 
Ivanka Trump Closing Her Namesake Fashion Brand

President Trump's daughter and adviser is closing the company more than a year after separating from it. She has grown frustrated by restrictions required to avoid conflicts of interest while serving in the White House. 

 
Whirlpool Says Higher Prices Hurt U.S. Sales

Whirlpool said U.S. demand for its washing machines was "very soft" in the second quarter as the appliance maker raised prices to cover the rising cost of raw materials. 

 
Apple Vulnerable in U.S.-China Trade Showdown

China has been integral to Apple's remarkable success. But the iPhone is a Chinese export-one that could be subject to tariffs in an escalating trade dispute with the U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31pHorizons ETFs Announces July 2018 Distributions for its Covered Call ETFs
AQ
11:31pHorizons ETFs Announces July 2018 Distributions for Certain Active ETFs
AQ
11:30pTrump Administration Offers up to $12 Billion in Farm Aid to Ease Concerns Over Trade Disputes -- 2nd update
DJ
11:28pUN WOMEN UNITED NATIONS ENTITY FOR GENDER EQUALI : Dalit rights activists break new grounds in South Asia
PU
11:28pUNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE : Parents have difficulty estimating sugar content in kids’ food
PU
11:23pNORTH DAKOTA FARMERS UNION : Emergency aid to farmers welcomed
PU
11:23pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Palaszczuk Government funds $3.6 million Mackay mining centre to boost jobs
PU
11:23pS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Constituent Change Announced for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index
PU
11:23pS&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the /TSX Canadian Indices
PU
11:18pWORLD BANK : Statement on the Flooding in Attapeu, Lao PDR
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises as fears of oversupply ebb
2Alphabet trounces profit estimates as Google reins in costs
3PEUGEOT : Peugeot surges as Opel hits road to recovery
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : COUNTRYWIDE : Update
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.