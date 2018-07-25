Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/25/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Trump Calls FCC's Move to Block Sinclair Deal 'Disgraceful'

President says broadcaster's $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media would have created 'much needed conservative voice.' 

 
Facebook's Top Lawyer Leaves Amid Turmoil

Facebook Inc.'s top lawyer, who led the company's investigation into Russian election interference, is leaving the company at the end of the year. 

 
John Malone Retires From Charter Communications Board

Cable tycoon John Malone has retired from the board of Charter Communications Inc., the company said Tuesday. 

 
Lululemon Names Sephora Executive as New CEO

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has appointed Calvin McDonald to serve as its next chief executive officer, tapping a top Sephora executive to lead the athletic-wear maker. 

 
Facebook Setting Up 'Innovation Hub' in China in Bid to Boost Presence

Facebook Inc. said Tuesday it would set up an innovation hub in China to groom and support the nation's developers and startups, the latest in a series of steps aimed at expanding its presence in the world's largest consumer market. 

 
AT&T Offsets Losses at DirecTV With Gains in Wireless, Warner

AT&T Inc. strengthened its second-quarter earnings with more profitable cellphone accounts and a windfall from Time Warner helping to offset steep losses in its satellite television business. 

 
Texas Instruments Forecasts Strong Third Quarter

Texas Instruments Inc. said it expects strong growth to continue in its industrial and automotive businesses, which the chip maker has singled out as two key growth areas. 

 
IRS Wins Court Case Over Intel

The IRS won a court case being closely watched by tech companies, as an appeals court upheld a regulation governing how corporations divide expenses between their domestic and foreign operations. 

 
New Fiat Chrysler CEO Faces Questions Over Ram Truck Production

One of the first issues Mike Manley will likely have to address as Fiat Chrysler's new chief executive is a lingering problem from his old job: a slow-moving redesign of the Ram 1500 truck. 

 
Cox Enterprises Considers Sale of 14 Television Stations

Cox Enterprises, a private company behind such media names as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is considering the sale of 14 television stations.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aChina regulator levies $51 million in forex-related fines in first half
RE
05:35aOil prices rise for second day, buoyed by fall in U.S. inventories
RE
05:18aMARCO RUBIO : Rubio, Cassidy Praise Trump Administration’s Move to Streamline Small-Scale LNG Exports
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:53aPLACER COUNTY CA : 7/25/2018 Dollar Hill land deal could mean achievable housing for North Lake Tahoe residents and employees
PU
04:39aAsia stocks track Wall Street gains, U.S.-EU meet keeps trade in focus
RE
04:38aAsia stocks track Wall Street gains, U.S.-EU meet keeps trade in focus
RE
04:18aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Senior Officials’ Meeting Registration Open
PU
04:13aNSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Joint operation uncovers breach of cattle permit and firearm - Operation roadside
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
