News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Trump Calls FCC's Move to Block Sinclair Deal 'Disgraceful'

President says broadcaster's $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media would have created 'much needed conservative voice.'

Facebook's Top Lawyer to Leave Amid Turmoil

Facebook Inc.'s top lawyer, who led the company's investigation into Russian election interference, is leaving the company at the end of the year.

American Airlines Bows to Beijing on Taiwan

The U.S. carrier changed the way it describes Taiwan, bowing to Chinese pressure to start using language approved by Beijing when referring to the self-governing island.

John Malone Retires From Charter Communications Board

Cable tycoon John Malone has retired from the board of Charter Communications Inc., the company said Tuesday.

Lululemon Names Sephora Executive as New CEO

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has appointed Calvin McDonald to serve as its next chief executive officer, tapping a top Sephora executive to lead the athletic-wear maker.

Facebook Setting Up 'Innovation Hub' in China in Bid to Boost Presence

Facebook Inc. said Tuesday it would set up an innovation hub in China to groom and support the nation's developers and startups, the latest in a series of steps aimed at expanding its presence in the world's largest consumer market.

AT&T Offsets Losses at DirecTV With Gains in Wireless, Warner

AT&T Inc. strengthened its second-quarter earnings with more profitable cellphone accounts and a windfall from Time Warner helping to offset steep losses in its satellite television business.

Texas Instruments Forecasts Strong Third Quarter

Texas Instruments Inc. said it expects strong growth to continue in its industrial and automotive businesses, which the chip maker has singled out as two key growth areas.

IRS Wins Court Case Over Intel

The IRS won a court case being closely watched by tech companies, as an appeals court upheld a regulation governing how corporations divide expenses between their domestic and foreign operations.

New Fiat Chrysler CEO Faces Questions Over Ram Truck Production

One of the first issues Mike Manley will likely have to address as Fiat Chrysler's new chief executive is a lingering problem from his old job: a slow-moving redesign of the Ram 1500 truck.