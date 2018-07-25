News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Log in
07/25/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Deutsche Bank Second-Quarter Net Income Down 14%

Deutsche Bank reported net income of $469 million for the second quarter, down 14% from a year earlier but in line with preliminary results it announced last week based on stronger-than-expected overall profit and revenue. 

 
Santander Profit Falls

Santander said its geographical diversity helped deliver a strong underlying profit in the second quarter, although it was hit by integration costs and currency headwinds. 

 
Wealthy Shoppers Push Aside Trade Dispute Fears to Fuel LVMH

The world's well-heeled shoppers sent first-half revenue at luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE to a record high, brushing aside worries of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China. 

 
Facebook's Top Lawyer to Leave Amid Turmoil

Facebook's top lawyer, who led the company's investigation into Russian election interference, is leaving the company at the end of the year. 

 
Facebook Setting Up 'Innovation Hub' in China in Bid to Boost Presence

Facebook Inc. said Tuesday it would set up an innovation hub in China to groom and support the nation's developers and startups, the latest in a series of steps aimed at expanding its presence in the world's largest consumer market. 

 
Trump Calls FCC's Move to Block Sinclair Deal 'Disgraceful'

President says broadcaster's $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media would have created 'much needed conservative voice.' 

 
Apple Vulnerable in U.S.-China Trade Showdown

China has been integral to Apple's remarkable success. But the iPhone is a Chinese export-one that could be subject to tariffs in an escalating trade dispute with the U.S. 

 
Facebook Second-Quarter Earnings: What to Watch

Facebook is scheduled to announce second-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday. It has been a tumultuous quarter for the social-media giant. Here's what you need to know. 

 
New Fiat Chrysler CEO Faces Questions Over Ram Truck Production

One of the first issues Mike Manley will likely have to address as Fiat Chrysler's new chief executive is a lingering problem from his old job: a slow-moving redesign of the Ram 1500 truck. 

 
American Airlines Bows to Beijing on Taiwan

The U.S. carrier changed the way it describes Taiwan, bowing to Chinese pressure to start using language approved by Beijing when referring to the self-governing island.

