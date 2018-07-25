News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

GM Posts Higher Profit, Lowers Outlook Amid Metals Costs

General Motors' second-quarter net income rose amid strong results from its in-house finance arm and China, but the auto maker lowered its 2018 profit outlook in the wake of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Sergio Marchionne, Who Melded Fiat and Chrysler, Dies

Sergio Marchionne, who engineered a merger of the auto industry's weakest companies-Fiat and Chrysler-and turned the combination into a cash-generating machine, died at the age of 66.

Boeing Boosts Revenue Guidance, Maintains Delivery Outlook

Boeing boosted its revenue outlook as the aerospace giant sees soaring global demand for airplanes despite growing trade friction.

UPS Sees Growth Driven by Higher Pricing, E-commerce Demand

UPS reported higher revenues in its latest quarter on strong growth driven by higher base pricing and e-commerce demand in the U.S.

Coca-Cola Gets Lift From Trademark Drinks, Raises Soda Prices

Coca-Cola reported stronger-than-expected revenue in its latest quarter, boosted by rising volume from its trademark brands and sparkling soft drinks.

Deutsche Bank Has One Job: Hold Its Defensive Line

German lender Deutsche Bank must deliver several quarters of disciplined management to regain credibility.

GlaxoSmithKline Bets on Genetics Startup as Part of Research Overhaul

GlaxoSmithKline, under pressure to raise its game in research and development, said it would take a stake in a genetics startup and cut costs to spend more on developing new drugs.

Santander Profit Falls

Santander said its geographical diversity helped deliver a strong underlying profit in the second quarter, although it was hit by integration costs and currency headwinds.

Hearst Taps Digital-Savvy Executive to Run Its Magazines

Troy Young, a digital czar, is taking the reins at Hearst Magazines, publisher of such titles as Cosmopolitan, Esquire and Elle.

Chef'd Is Sold to a Food Consultancy

Meal-kit maker Chef'd has found a buyer, a week after running out of cash and suspending operations.