News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Facebook Revenue Falls Short

Facebook reported slower-than-expected revenue growth in the second quarter, indicating the social-media website felt some effects from a recent series of controversies.

Qualcomm to Abandon NXP Deal Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Qualcomm said it plans to scrap its $44 billion purchase of Dutch chip maker NXP after failing to secure approval in China, making the deal one of the most prominent victims of spiraling U.S.-China trade tensions.

Ford Lowers Full-Year Outlook

The auto maker reported a 48% drop in second-quarter net income and lowered its 2018 profit outlook, citing tariff-related commodity cost pressures.

Gilead Sciences CEO Steps Down

Gilead Sciences Chief Executive John F. Milligan will step down after 28 years at the company effective at the end of the year.

Alzheimer's Drug Shows Benefit

Eisai and Biogen revealed new data showing their closely watched experimental drug slowed the worsening of Alzheimer's disease, but some experts said more testing is needed.

Mattel to Cut 2,200 Jobs as Toy Maker Battles Losses

Mattel Inc. said it would cut more than 2,200 jobs, or nearly a quarter of its nonmanufacturing workforce, as the maker of Barbie dolls and other toys struggles with slumping sales and deep losses.

China's Cosco Shipping Hit by Cyberattack in U.S.

China's state-run Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. was hit by a cyberattack that disabled its U.S. website and email systems hasn't disrupted its global shipping operations, the company said.

GM Posts Higher Profit, Lowers Outlook Amid Metals Costs

GM's second-quarter net income rose amid strong results from its finance arm and China, but the auto maker lowered its outlook in the wake of U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

Sergio Marchionne, Who Melded Fiat and Chrysler, Dies

Sergio Marchionne, who engineered a merger of the auto industry's weakest companies-Fiat and Chrysler-and turned the combination into a profit generator, died at the age of 66.

Facebook's China 'Innovation Hub' Hits Snag

The social-media giant's listing for the $30 million subsidiary had been pulled from the country's business-registration webpage.