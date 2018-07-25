Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Facebook Revenue Falls Short

Facebook reported slower-than-expected revenue growth in the second quarter, indicating the social-media website felt some effects from a recent series of controversies. 

 
Qualcomm to Abandon NXP Deal Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Qualcomm said it plans to scrap its $44 billion purchase of Dutch chip maker NXP after failing to secure approval in China, making the deal one of the most prominent victims of spiraling U.S.-China trade tensions. 

 
Ford Lowers Full-Year Outlook

The auto maker reported a 48% drop in second-quarter net income and lowered its 2018 profit outlook, citing tariff-related commodity cost pressures. 

 
Gilead Sciences CEO Steps Down

Gilead Sciences Chief Executive John F. Milligan will step down after 28 years at the company effective at the end of the year. 

 
Alzheimer's Drug Shows Benefit

Eisai and Biogen revealed new data showing their closely watched experimental drug slowed the worsening of Alzheimer's disease, but some experts said more testing is needed. 

 
Mattel to Cut 2,200 Jobs as Toy Maker Battles Losses

Mattel Inc. said it would cut more than 2,200 jobs, or nearly a quarter of its nonmanufacturing workforce, as the maker of Barbie dolls and other toys struggles with slumping sales and deep losses. 

 
China's Cosco Shipping Hit by Cyberattack in U.S.

China's state-run Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. was hit by a cyberattack that disabled its U.S. website and email systems hasn't disrupted its global shipping operations, the company said. 

 
GM Posts Higher Profit, Lowers Outlook Amid Metals Costs

GM's second-quarter net income rose amid strong results from its finance arm and China, but the auto maker lowered its outlook in the wake of U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. 

 
Sergio Marchionne, Who Melded Fiat and Chrysler, Dies

Sergio Marchionne, who engineered a merger of the auto industry's weakest companies-Fiat and Chrysler-and turned the combination into a profit generator, died at the age of 66. 

 
Facebook's China 'Innovation Hub' Hits Snag

The social-media giant's listing for the $30 million subsidiary had been pulled from the country's business-registration webpage.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40pGOVERNMENT OF GRENADA : Jul. 25 2018 Prime Minister Mitchell Welcomes Potential Impact of Rum Distillery on...
PU
11:35pASIA FOUNDATION : Encourages Digital Transformation in Emerging Asian Economies and in the Organization
PU
11:30pEU sees major success in Trump trade talks
RE
11:30pSTATE OF PENNSYLVANIA : DEP Orders Well Operators to Plug 1,058 Abandoned Wells Statewide
PU
11:30pANGUS S JR  KING : King Statement on Exclusion of Lobster Industry from Administration Plan to Mitigate Tariff Impacts
PU
11:30pSimplifile’s Toni Carroll Receives Mortgage Professional America Award
SE
11:25pSAUDI ARAMCO SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : A statement by Saudi Aramco on today’s attack on two Bahri Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) transporting the company’s crude oil
PU
11:25pCINCINNATI ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDEN : International Tiger Day 2018
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"