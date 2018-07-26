News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Vanke to Take 4.9% Stake in Cushman & Wakefield

China Vanke Co.'s Vanke Service agreed to buy what would amount to a 4.9% stake in Cushman & Wakefield ahead of the firm's planned initial public offering.

Big Auto Makers Trim Forecasts

GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler reduced their financial outlooks as steel and aluminum tariffs took a toll.

Arconic Weighs Buyout Approaches From Apollo and Blackstone-Carlyle Pairing

Arconic Inc. is weighing takeover approaches from at least two private-equity groups, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be one of the biggest recent leveraged buyouts.

Qualcomm to Abandon NXP Deal Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Qualcomm said it plans to scrap its $44 billion purchase of Dutch chip maker NXP after failing to secure approval in China, making the deal one of the most prominent victims of spiraling U.S.-China trade tensions.

China's Cosco Shipping Hit by Cyberattack in U.S.

China's state-run Cosco Shipping Holdings Co. was hit by a cyberattack that disabled its U.S. website and email systems, but it hasn't disrupted its global shipping operations, the company said.

Nine Entertainment to Buy Fairfax Media

Australian television company Nine Entertainment Co. on Thursday said it would buy Fairfax Media Ltd., publisher of iconic titles including The Sydney Morning Herald, in a stock-and-cash deal valued at US$1.61 billion.

Facebook Shares Tumble as Revenue Falls Short, Sales Outlook Darkens

Facebook reported slower-than-expected revenue growth in the second quarter, indicating the social-media site felt some effects from recent controversies.

Senate Panel Invites Three Tech Firms to Another Hearing on Russian Influence

Representatives from Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Twitter Inc. have been invited to appear before the U.S. Senate in September for another hearing on foreign activity on their networks.

Vale Second-Quarter Net Income Rose on Strong Demand for Steel in China

Brazilian mining giant Vale SA said Wednesday net income rose in the second quarter as steel production in China continued to rise and the company boosted sales of higher-value products.

Facebook's China 'Innovation Hub' Hits Snag

The social-media giant's listing for the $30 million subsidiary had been pulled from the country's business-registration webpage.