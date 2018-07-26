Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/26/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Comcast Earnings Rise on Broadband Growth

Comcast reported higher revenue and earnings for the second quarter, as growth in its broadband business helped mitigate the continued loss of cable-television subscribers. 

 
United Natural Foods to Buy Grocery-Store Chain Supervalu for $1.3 Billion

United Natural Foods is buying grocery-store chain Supervalu for about $1.3 billion in a move the companies say will help United Natural expand and diversify its customer base and cross-sell products. 

 
The Conference Call That Shook Investor Faith in Facebook

Comments about revenue growth, monetizing Instagram Stories and the impact of new privacy laws during the earnings conference call hit Facebook's shares. 

 
Roche Restructuring Could Affect Dozens-Source

Restructuring plans at Roche Holding could affect dozens of employees world-wide as the pharmaceutical company seeks to decentralize its operations in a bid to become more competitive 

 
Mastercard Reports Higher Earnings

Mastercard reported an increase in profit as the value of card transactions rose by about 15%, with Europe outperforming compared with other markets. 

 
McDonald's Revenue Falls as Company Sells Restaurants to Franchisees

McDonald's revenue fell as the fast-food giant sold company-owned stores to franchisees and operating income decreased as it restructured its operations. 

 
American Airlines Lowers Outlook on Rising Fuel Costs

American Airlines lowered its 2018 profit outlook, pressured by runaway fuel costs and flight delays in one of its subsidiaries. 

 
Southwest's Profit Falls on Weaker Bookings

Southwest Airlines delivered tepid earnings in the latest quarter, weighed by softness in bookings one quarter after a fatal in-flight accident. 

 
Daimler Follows U.S. Rivals in Warning on Impact of Tariffs

German premium car maker Daimler followed its U.S. rivals in warning that earnings would be hit by U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, even as a possible easing of trade tensions helped lift shares. 

 
Cigarette Maker Altria's Share Declines in Shrinking Market

Altria Group Inc.'s revenue declined in the latest quarter as the company lost share in a shrinking U.S. smoking market.

