News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

BP to Buy BHP Shale Assets for More Than $10 Billion Cash

BP PLC will buy the bulk of BHP Billiton Ltd.'s U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for US$10.5 billion, as the U.K. oil major rebuilds in the U.S. after the Deepwater Horizon disaster and BHP exits a business it has called a costly and mistimed investment.

Chesapeake Selling Ohio Assets for $2 Billion

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is selling its last remaining oil and gas holdings in Ohio's Utica Shale, a move aimed at whittling down the company's debt and enabling it to focus increasingly on crude production.

Germany Vetoes Chinese Purchase of Leifeld Metal Spinning

The German government has decided to ban for the first time the sale of a German company, Leifeld Metal Spinning, to a Chinese suitor on security grounds.

Saudi Arabia Pressures Aramco to Take On Debt After IPO Stalls

Saudi Arabia is pushing Aramco to raise tens of billions of dollars in debt now that its public listing is on hold, as the kingdom pursues other ways to fund an economic transformation.

Amazon's Profit Soars to Record

Amazon.com's quarterly profit topped $2 billion for the first time, powered by the company's newer services businesses that are ushering the online retail giant into an era of swelling profitability.

Starbucks U.S. Sales Bump Up After Price Hike

Starbucks Corp. said quarterly sales in its key U.S. market rose 1% as a result of its price hike in June and more sales of bagged coffee and food, although store traffic was down 2%.

Facebook's Challenge: Draw More Ad Dollars Beyond Core Platform

With Facebook's relentless growth no longer a given on its main platform, the social-media titan now faces a question that was previously an afterthought: How to squeeze more money from its other apps and services?

Chipotle Lifts Outlook as Revenue Rises

The restaurant chain raised its full-year sales outlook and said revenue rose 8% in the latest quarter, as the company benefited from new locations and higher menu prices.

Papa John's Founder Takes Legal Action Against Pizza Chain

Papa John's International Inc.'s founder John Schnatter is taking his first legal action against the pizza chain since relations with his board of directors began crumbling months ago.

New Owner Sells Necco After Deal Turns Sour

The maker of Necco Wafers, Clark Bars, Sweethearts and other vintage candies is shutting down abruptly, weeks after the billionaire who bought it out of bankruptcy complained he wasn't clued in about sanitation issues and refused to pay the final $1 million.