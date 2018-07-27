Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
Twitter User Numbers Slip as It Shuts Fake Accounts; Stock Drops

Twitter said its number of monthly users dropped in the second quarter and could continue to fall as it purges fake accounts. Shares declined in premarket trading. 

 
Merck Cancer Drug Drives Second-Quarter Sales

Merck's adjusted earnings for the second quarter beat analysts' expectations as sales of its cancer drug Keytruda increased 89%. 

 
BP to Buy U.S. Shale Assets From BHP for $10 Billion

BP will buy the bulk of BHP Billiton's U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for $10.5 billion, as the U.K. oil major rebuilds in the U.S. after the Deepwater Horizon disaster and BHP exits a costly and mistimed investment. 

 
China to Qualcomm: Don't Blame Us for Failed NXP Deal

Chinese regulators weighed in on Qualcomm's busted acquisition of Dutch chip maker NXP-called off by Qualcomm over the stalled approval process in Beijing-with their own statement: Don't blame us. 

 
Facebook Isn't as Cheap as It Looks

A controversial outlook takes down the stock's valuation, but unique risks still aren't priced in. 

 
Saudi Arabia Pressures Aramco to Take On Debt After IPO Stalls

Saudi Arabia is pushing Aramco to raise tens of billions of dollars in debt now that its public listing is on hold, as the kingdom pursues other ways to fund an economic transformation. 

 
BASF Profit Drops

BASF's second-quarter net profit dropped around 1% on year, as revenue edged up slightly. 

 
Renault Profit Slips

Renault said first-half net profit fell despite a increased volumes, as it got a smaller payout from its holding in Nissan, which was hit by higher steel and aluminum prices stemming from U.S. tariffs. 

 
The Fool's Game of Picking the Electric Car Champ

Little data, few profits and lots of new competition make it near impossible to identify the companies that will dominate the electric car market. 

 
Moody's Reports 2Q Rise in Revenue

Net income improved for the credit rating company to $376.2 million, or $1.94 a share, from $312.2 million, or $1.61 a share, a year ago as revenue rose 17% to $1.18 billion.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pAmazon shares hit record high as profit tops $2 billion for first time
RE
03:52pMODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Patching Operations Planned for Several Routes in Macon County
PU
03:52pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Report reinforces importance of finding border solutions, says UFU
PU
03:52pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Fodder pressure mounting, says UFU
PU
03:52pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : TB Eradication Partnership
PU
03:48pMexico Runs Up $897 Million June Trade Deficit
DJ
03:46pBASF 2Q PROFIT PULLED DOWN BY FOREX, COST INFLATION : Earnings Review
DJ
03:42pTSX opens flat as financials offset weakness in energy
RE
03:42pRIVERS LEASING PLC : Final results for the year ended march 2018
PU
03:41pImpact of trade tariffs on European companies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV : NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Dutch Chip Maker Is Back at Square One -- WSJ
3Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Revenue Falls As It Sells Off Restaurants -- WSJ
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault hits profitability record amid uncertainties

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.