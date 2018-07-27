News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Twitter User Numbers Slip as It Shuts Fake Accounts; Stock Drops

Twitter said its number of monthly users dropped in the second quarter and could continue to fall as it purges fake accounts. Shares declined in premarket trading.

Merck Cancer Drug Drives Second-Quarter Sales

Merck's adjusted earnings for the second quarter beat analysts' expectations as sales of its cancer drug Keytruda increased 89%.

BP to Buy U.S. Shale Assets From BHP for $10 Billion

BP will buy the bulk of BHP Billiton's U.S. onshore oil-and-gas unit for $10.5 billion, as the U.K. oil major rebuilds in the U.S. after the Deepwater Horizon disaster and BHP exits a costly and mistimed investment.

China to Qualcomm: Don't Blame Us for Failed NXP Deal

Chinese regulators weighed in on Qualcomm's busted acquisition of Dutch chip maker NXP-called off by Qualcomm over the stalled approval process in Beijing-with their own statement: Don't blame us.

Facebook Isn't as Cheap as It Looks

A controversial outlook takes down the stock's valuation, but unique risks still aren't priced in.

Saudi Arabia Pressures Aramco to Take On Debt After IPO Stalls

Saudi Arabia is pushing Aramco to raise tens of billions of dollars in debt now that its public listing is on hold, as the kingdom pursues other ways to fund an economic transformation.

BASF Profit Drops

BASF's second-quarter net profit dropped around 1% on year, as revenue edged up slightly.

Renault Profit Slips

Renault said first-half net profit fell despite a increased volumes, as it got a smaller payout from its holding in Nissan, which was hit by higher steel and aluminum prices stemming from U.S. tariffs.

The Fool's Game of Picking the Electric Car Champ

Little data, few profits and lots of new competition make it near impossible to identify the companies that will dominate the electric car market.

Moody's Reports 2Q Rise in Revenue

Net income improved for the credit rating company to $376.2 million, or $1.94 a share, from $312.2 million, or $1.61 a share, a year ago as revenue rose 17% to $1.18 billion.