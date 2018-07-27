News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Log in
07/27/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Facebook Temporarily Bans Alex Jones Over Video Posts

Facebook banned controversial radio host Alex Jones for 30 days for repeatedly posting content that violated the social network's community guidelines. 

 
CBS Board to Probe Allegations of Misconduct by CEO Moonves

CBS's independent board of directors said they would investigate allegations of personal misconduct by the media company's chief executive, Leslie Moonves, in response to claims in an as-yet-unpublished New Yorker article. 

 
Shareholders Approve Walt Disney Deal for 21st Century Fox Assets

Shareholders of Walt Disney and 21st Century Fox approved a $71 billion deal that is set to rattle the media landscape. 

 
MoviePass Parent Gets High-Cost Loan as Service Faces Outage

The majority-owner of popular movie-theater subscription service MoviePass took out an expensive hedge-fund loan to cover bills from business partners at the same time it deals with a service outage for subscribers. 

 
Twitter Shares Fall Sharply on Warning on Declining Users

Twitter said its number of monthly users dropped in the second quarter and could continue to fall as it purges fake accounts. 

 
California High Court Rules Starbucks Must Pay for Off-the-Clock Work

Starbucks must pay employees for off-the-clock work such as closing and locking stores, the California Supreme Court ruled in a decision that could have broad implications for companies that employ workers paid by the hour across the state. 

 
Big Oil Profits Fall Short of Crude-Price Rally

The world's largest oil companies continue to disappoint investors with underwhelming profits that have fallen far short of a rally in crude. 

 
Whistleblowers Detail Wells Fargo Wealth Management Woes

Internal documents and interviews with more than two dozen current and former Wells Fargo employees shed light on problems within the wealth-management business. 

 
WPP Veteran Read Has Emerged as Leading CEO Choice

WPP PLC executive Mark Read has emerged as the leading contender to take over as chief executive of the advertising giant, according to people familiar with the matter, following the departure of founder Martin Sorrell. 

 
Facebook Isn't as Cheap as It Looks

A controversial outlook takes down the stock's valuation, but unique risks still aren't priced in.

