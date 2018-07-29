Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/29/2018 | 11:16pm EDT
CBS Directors Weigh Whether Moonves Should Step Aside

Some CBS directors discussed over the weekend whether Chief Executive Leslie Moonves should step aside from the company pending its investigation into allegations he sexually harassed women. 

 
'Fallout' Jumps to No. 1 at the Box Office

Powered by the best reviews of any big budget movie this summer, Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible-Fallout" opened to a new high for the franchise over the weekend. 

 
Jack Ma's Giant Financial Startup Is Shaking the Chinese Banking System

Ant Financial, which grew out of Alibaba, controls the world's largest money-market fund, handled more payments last year than Mastercard and is more valuable than Goldman Sachs. Its power and disruptive capacity is drawing a backlash from Chinese banks-and also the government. 

 
Intel Serves Up an Opportunity for AMD

Much smaller chip maker will have a big head start with new data-center processors. 

 
Startup Exchange IEX Still Has No Listings

Startup stock exchange IEX has discovered it isn't easy to pull corporate America away from the mighty New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. 

 
Walmart Explores Its Own Streaming Service

Walmart is exploring a video-streaming service that would seek to challenge Netflix and Amazon.com by offering programming that targets Middle America. 

 
Facebook's Hard Fall Shows the Pitfalls of Big Data

Companies typically use only 5% to 10% of the data they collect. They're beefing up their efforts to use more-but a consumer backlash is brewing. 

 
Don't Buy Disney Stock Just Yet

Fox shareholders have approved Disney's $71 billion acquisition, but there are still many unknowns. 

 
CBS to Investigate Allegations of Sexual Harassment Against Moonves

CBS said it would investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, putting him on the hot seat at the same time he is locked in a legal battle with the media company's controlling shareholder. 

 
Shareholders Approve Disney Deal for 21st Century Fox Assets

Shareholders of Walt Disney and 21st Century Fox approved a $71 billion deal that is set to rattle the media landscape.

