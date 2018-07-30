News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

CBS Directors Weigh Whether Moonves Should Step Aside
Some CBS directors discussed over the weekend whether Chief Executive Leslie Moonves should step aside from the company pending its investigation into allegations he sexually harassed women.
Koch Network Criticizes Trump Trade Policy at Donor Meeting
Billionaire Charles Koch warned against protectionism Sunday at a biannual meeting of the conservative network he co-founded.
'Fallout' Jumps to No. 1 at the Box Office
Powered by the best reviews of any big budget movie this summer, Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible-Fallout" opened to a new high for the franchise over the weekend.
Jack Ma's Giant Financial Startup Is Shaking the Chinese Banking System
Ant Financial, which grew out of Alibaba, controls the world's largest money-market fund, handled more payments last year than Mastercard and is more valuable than Goldman Sachs. Its power and disruptive capacity is drawing a backlash from Chinese banks-and also the government.
Intel Serves Up an Opportunity for AMD
Much smaller chip maker will have a big head start with new data-center processors.
Startup Exchange IEX Still Has No Listings
Startup stock exchange IEX has discovered it isn't easy to pull corporate America away from the mighty New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.
Walmart Explores Its Own Streaming Service
Walmart is exploring a video-streaming service that would seek to challenge Netflix and Amazon.com by offering programming that targets Middle America.
Facebook's Hard Fall Shows the Pitfalls of Big Data
Companies typically use only 5% to 10% of the data they collect. They're beefing up their efforts to use more-but a consumer backlash is brewing.
Don't Buy Disney Stock Just Yet
Fox shareholders have approved Disney's $71 billion acquisition, but there are still many unknowns.
CBS to Investigate Allegations of Sexual Harassment Against Moonves
CBS said it would investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, putting him on the hot seat at the same time he is locked in a legal battle with the media company's controlling shareholder.