News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Caterpillar Profit Surges, Absorbs Tariff-Related Cost Increases

Caterpillar raised its profit outlook for the year as strong machinery sales in a buoyant global economy offset increased raw material costs related to tariffs.

Tyson Cuts Outlook on Tariffs, Commodity Volatility

The food company said tariffs have hurt domestic and export prices on chicken and pork. Tyson also said domestic chicken demand has weakened due to an abundance of "relatively lower-priced beef and pork."

AmEx Raised Forex Prices on Clients Without Warning

For more than a decade, American Express's foreign-exchange unit recruited business clients with offers of low currency-conversion rates before quietly raising their prices.

Johnson & Johnson Adds Zarbee's Naturals to Consumer Brands

Johnson & Johnson's consumer-health arm reached a deal to buy children's cough-syrup maker Zarbee's Naturals, majority owned by private-equity firm L Catterton.

Facebook's Next Challenge: Less Data to Target Ads

Facebook's advertisers in Europe are on the front lines of its efforts to tighten privacy practices, and their frustrations help explain why the social-media giant's troubles are far from over.

Starbucks Ties Up With Alibaba's Ele.me to Deliver Coffee in China

Starbucks is joining with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding to deliver beverages and snacks, as it seeks to reverse a sales decline in China.

CBS Directors Weigh Whether Moonves Should Step Aside

Some CBS directors discussed over the weekend whether Chief Executive Leslie Moonves should step aside from the company pending its investigation into allegations he sexually harassed women.

US Foods to Buy Five Food Businesses for $1.8 Billion

US Foods Holding Corp. has agreed to buy five food businesses from Services Group of America in a $1.8 billion cash deal that will boost US Foods' presence in the Northwest U.S.

MGM Makes Wager on Sports Betting

MGM Resorts said it would partner with Britain's GVC to set up a U.S. sports betting and online-gambling business, the latest wager that Americans will gamble more after a landmark court ruling earlier this year.

Baidu Earnings: What to Watch

Baidu is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings after the U.S. market closes Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.