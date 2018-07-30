News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

GE Looks to Sell More Assets

General Electric is seeking a buyer for key parts of its digital business as the beleaguered industrial conglomerate unwinds a signature initiative of former Chief Executive Jeff Immelt.

Goldman Partners' Haul on Crisis-Era Options: $3 Billion

Goldman Sachs's last batch of crisis-era stock options will have earned top current or former executives at least $3 billion by the time they expire later this year.

Caterpillar Profit Surges, Absorbs Tariff-Related Cost Increases

Caterpillar raised its profit outlook for the year as strong machinery sales in a buoyant global economy offset increased raw-material costs related to tariffs.

Tyson Cuts Outlook on Tariffs, Commodity Volatility

Tyson Foods said tariffs have hurt domestic and export prices on chicken and pork. The company also said domestic chicken demand has weakened because of an abundance of "relatively lower-priced" beef and pork.

American Express Gave Clients One Rate, Then Secretly Raised It

For more than a decade, American Express's foreign-exchange unit recruited business clients with offers of low currency-conversion rates before quietly raising their prices.

CBS Directors Weigh Whether Moonves Should Step Aside

Some CBS directors discussed over the weekend whether Chief Executive Leslie Moonves should step aside from the company pending its investigation into allegations he sexually harassed women.

Tesla Explores Building Major Factory in Europe

Tesla Inc.'s international expansion is gaining momentum, with authorities in Germany and the Netherlands initiating talks with the company to build its first major European factory.

Harley Plans Smaller Motorcycles to Woo Young Riders

The motorcycle maker will introduce a line of middleweight motorcycles and also plans to make small motorcycles for the Asian market.

Johnson & Johnson Adds Zarbee's Naturals to Bolster Consumer Brands

Johnson & Johnson's consumer-health arm reached a deal to buy children's cough-syrup maker Zarbee's Naturals, a move that could help the company better reach health-conscious millennial parents and bolster sales from the unit.

Facebook's Next Challenge: Less Data to Target Ads

Facebook's advertisers in Europe are on the front lines of its efforts to tighten privacy practices, and their frustrations help explain why the social-media giant's troubles are far from over.