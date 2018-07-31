News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Vivendi to Explore Selling Up to 50% of Universal Music Group

The move is a stark turnaround for the French media conglomerate, and an attempt to cash in on a resurgence in the music business.

GE Looks to Sell More Assets

General Electric is seeking a buyer for key parts of its digital business as the beleaguered industrial conglomerate unwinds a signature initiative of former Chief Executive Jeff Immelt.

CBS to Appoint Law Firm to Handle Probe Into Moonves Allegations

CBS said its board of directors was in the process of selecting an outside law firm to handle an independent investigation into allegations Chief Executive Leslie Moonves sexually harassed women.

Kroger Unit Won't Take Visa Credit Cards in California Stores

A unit of supermarket chain Kroger Co. said Monday it will stop accepting Visa Inc. credit cards at 21 stores and five gas stations in California due to the card giant's fees.

Morgan Stanley Seeks to Manage More of Its Clients' Wealth

Morgan Stanley is changing how it pays its brokers, pushing them to embrace new technology aimed at drawing in more clients and a bigger share of their wealth.

Goldman Partners' Haul on Crisis-Era Options: $3 Billion

Goldman Sachs's last batch of crisis-era stock options will have earned top current or former executives at least $3 billion by the time they expire later this year.

American Express Gave Clients One Rate, Then Secretly Raised It

For more than a decade, American Express's foreign-exchange unit recruited business clients with offers of low currency-conversion rates before quietly raising their prices.

Tesla Explores Building Major Factory in Europe

Tesla Inc.'s international expansion is gaining momentum, with authorities in Germany and the Netherlands initiating talks with the company to build its first major European factory.

Harley Plans Smaller Motorcycles to Woo Young Riders

The motorcycle maker will introduce a line of middleweight motorcycles and also plans to make small motorcycles for the Asian market.

Starbucks Ties Up With Alibaba to Deliver Coffee in China

Starbucks is joining with e-commerce giant Alibaba to deliver beverages and snacks, as it seeks to reverse a sales decline in China.