Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Samsung Electronics Posts Flat Second-Quarter Net Profit

Samsung Electronics Co. reported flat second-quarter net profits, as a big drop in mobile phone profits dragged down results that were again buoyed by its strength in memory chips. 

 
Vivendi to Explore Selling Up to 50% of Universal Music Group

The move is a stark turnaround for the French media conglomerate, and an attempt to cash in on a resurgence in the music business. 

 
GE Looks to Sell More Assets

General Electric is seeking a buyer for key parts of its digital business as the beleaguered industrial conglomerate unwinds a signature initiative of former Chief Executive Jeff Immelt. 

 
CBS to Appoint Law Firm to Handle Probe Into Moonves Allegations

CBS said its board of directors was in the process of selecting an outside law firm to handle an independent investigation into allegations Chief Executive Leslie Moonves sexually harassed women. 

 
Kroger Unit Won't Take Visa Credit Cards in California Stores

A unit of supermarket chain Kroger Co. said Monday it will stop accepting Visa Inc. credit cards at 21 stores and five gas stations in California due to the card giant's fees. 

 
Morgan Stanley Seeks to Manage More of Its Clients' Wealth

Morgan Stanley is changing how it pays its brokers, pushing them to embrace new technology aimed at drawing in more clients and a bigger share of their wealth. 

 
Puerto Rico Power Utility Reaches Deal With Bondholders

Investors in Puerto Rico's bankrupt electricity monopoly have struck a debt-restructuring deal, inching the largest public U.S. power utility closer to privatization, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Goldman Partners' Haul on Crisis-Era Options: $3 Billion

Goldman Sachs's last batch of crisis-era stock options will have earned top current or former executives at least $3 billion by the time they expire later this year. 

 
American Express Gave Clients One Rate, Then Secretly Raised It

For more than a decade, American Express's foreign-exchange unit recruited business clients with offers of low currency-conversion rates before quietly raising their prices. 

 
Tesla Explores Building Major Factory in Europe

Tesla Inc.'s international expansion is gaining momentum, with authorities in Germany and the Netherlands initiating talks with the company to build its first major European factory.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27aU.S., JAPAN MULLING FIRST BILATERAL TRADE TALKS AUG 9 : Nhk
RE
05:26aChina's July manufacturing growth slows on U.S. trade dispute, bad weather
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:07aMAKING LIVESTOCK DECISIONS : Supporting the process
PU
05:02aFEDS : Unfair to short-change South Canterbury on representation
PU
04:48aBOND REPORT : U.S. Government Bond Yields Edge Higher To Start Week Ahead Of Fed, Central Bank Parade
DJ
04:41aPuerto Rico Power Utility Reaches Deal With Bondholders
DJ
04:27aMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Business EDGE for grazing businesses workshop | Port Lincoln, SA
PU
03:57aWORLD BANK : Commends the Philippines for the Signing of Bangsamoro Organic Law
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN CHEMICAL CORP : No deal Brexit is not an option, Britain's car industry warns
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence remains unchanged as economic optimism edges up
3CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : Central Petroleum Limited Retirement of Managing Director
4REALM RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding - Bidder now has 92.73%
5CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : shuts Ohio restaurant after reports of illness

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.