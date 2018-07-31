Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/31/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Credit Suisse Profit More than Doubles

Credit Suisse said its second-quarter net profit more than doubled on the year, beating analysts expectations. 

 
Lufthansa's Profit Falls

Lufthansa said its second-quarter net profit fell slightly, hit by strike action and other airspace disruptions, while it backed its guidance for one of its key metrics. 

 
Vivendi to Explore Selling Up to 50% of Universal Music Group

The move is a stark turnaround for the French media conglomerate, and an attempt to cash in on a resurgence in the music business. 

 
Samsung Electronics Posts Flat Second-Quarter Net Profit

Samsung Electronics Co. reported flat second-quarter net profits, as a big drop in mobile phone profits dragged down results that were again buoyed by its strength in memory chips. 

 
Tesla Explores Building Major Factory in Europe

Tesla Inc.'s international expansion is gaining momentum, with authorities in Germany and the Netherlands initiating talks with the company to build its first major European factory. 

 
GE to Shed Parts of Digital Unit

General Electric is seeking a buyer for key parts of its digital business as the beleaguered industrial conglomerate unwinds a signature initiative of former Chief Executive Jeff Immelt. 

 
CBS to Appoint Law Firm to Handle Probe Into Moonves Allegations

CBS said its board of directors was in the process of selecting an outside law firm to handle an independent investigation into allegations Chief Executive Leslie Moonves sexually harassed women. 

 
Kroger Unit Won't Take Visa Credit Cards in California Stores

A unit of supermarket chain Kroger Co. said Monday it will stop accepting Visa Inc. credit cards at 21 stores and five gas stations in California due to the card giant's fees. 

 
Morgan Stanley Seeks to Manage More of Its Clients' Wealth

Morgan Stanley is changing how it pays its brokers, pushing them to embrace new technology aimed at drawing in more clients and a bigger share of their wealth. 

 
Puerto Rico Power Utility Reaches Deal With Bondholders

Investors in Puerto Rico's bankrupt electricity monopoly have struck a debt-restructuring deal, inching the largest public U.S. power utility closer to privatization, according to people familiar with the matter.

