News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/01/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Wells Fargo Reaches $2.09 Billion Settlement Over Mortgage-Backed Securities

The Justice Department said Wells Fargo has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $2.09 billion over the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities. 

 
Hanesbrands, Target Won't Renew Champion Activewear Deal

Shares of Hanesbrands tumbled after the company said it wasn't renewing a contract with Target to sell an exclusive line of Champion activewear. Hanesbrands also reported a decline in second-quarter earnings. 

 
Facebook's New Message to WhatsApp: Make Money

WhatsApp detailed plans to sell ads and charge big companies that want to reach their customers through its service, launching its first major revenue streams as growth at Facebook's main app is starting to decelerate. 

 
Fidelity Cuts Fees to Zero on Two New Index Funds

The mutual-fund giant also announced it is slashing fees on existing stock and bond index funds by an average of 35% as price competition intensifies with Vanguard and Schwab. 

 
Molson Coors Turns to Marijuana as Beer Sales Drop

The No. 2 U.S. brewer is forming a joint venture with a Canadian cannabis producer to develop non-alcoholic, marijuana-infused beverages for the Canadian market. 

 
Diverging Fortunes: High Prices Propel Apple, Sink Samsung

Apple and Samsung entered the second decade of the smartphone era betting on super-high prices for their flagship products. The strategy has energized Apple but sapped Samsung's sales. 

 
Ferrari Reports Higher Profit, But Shares Fall on New CEO's Comments

Ferrari's new CEO, Louis Camilleri, spooked markets when he called a 2022 profit target set by Sergio Marchionne "aspiriational" during an earnings conference call. 

 
Sprint Adds Customers as It Pushes T-Mobile Merger

Sprint added to its subscriber base as the country's No. 4 wireless carrier continued efforts to persuade regulators to bless its merger with T-Mobile. 

 
Companies Warn Currency Swings Will Weigh on Earnings

Multinational companies say billions of dollars in revenue and profit are at risk from recent currency fluctuations triggered by escalating tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners. 

 
Brookfield Infrastructure to Buy Enercare for $2.4 Billion

Brookfield Infrastructure has agreed to buy Toronto-based Enercare, a furnace and water-heater provider, for $2.39 billion.

