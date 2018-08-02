News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Square Report Smaller Loss as Consumer Push Intensifies

Jack Dorsey's Square Inc. said on Wednesday that its second-quarter loss narrowed by nearly two-thirds thanks in part to uptake of its consumer financial services.

Old Long-Term-Care Policies Hurt Prudential Profit

Prudential Financial Inc.'s second-quarter net profit tumbled nearly 60% from the year-earlier period as it bolstered its reserves for long-term-care insurance policies in a product line it discontinued in 2012.

Google Considering Censored Search Engine for Return to China

Google is testing a mobile version of its search engine that would adhere to China's strict controls over content, a person familiar with the matter said, indicating renewed interest in a market it abandoned eight years ago in protest over government censorship.

Tesla Doubles Loss, but Burns Less Cash Than Expected

Tesla doubled its loss in the second quarter but burned less cash than expected, as the rush of new Model 3 sales helped alleviate some pressure as the electric-car maker seeks to deliver a profit later this year.

Carl Icahn Plans to Vote Against Express Scripts Deal

Activist investor Carl Icahn has built a sizable stake in Cigna and plans to vote against the health insurer's $54 billion planned purchase of Express Scripts.

Shares of Wynn Fall After Profit, Sales Miss

Wynn Resorts Ltd. posted its first profit under its new chief executive, primarily on stronger results from one of its resorts in Macau, but the results fell short of analysts' expectations, driving shares down in after-hours trading.

Index Quirk Helps Vanguard Fund Dodge Facebook Fall

Some Vanguard investors sidestepped about $170 million in losses in the past week because an indexing quirk saved them from the worst of the recent technology sector rout.

Studio Creditors Move to Question Former Weinstein Co. Executive

Creditors of Harvey Weinstein's former studio moved to question David Glasser, a longtime executive who they suspect enriched himself before a sexual harassment scandal bankrupted the company.

Auto Sales Lost Speed in July

U.S. auto sales slowed in July as rising interest rates, higher gasoline prices and falling demand for passenger cars dented the industry's momentum after a strong first half of the year.

Wells Fargo Reaches $2.09 Billion Settlement Over Mortgage-Backed Securities

Wells Fargo agreed to pay $2.09 billion to settle with the Justice Department over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis.