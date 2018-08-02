Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 07:17pm CEST
Teva's Sales Slump 18%

The Israeli generic-drugs maker said it faces further demand weakness in North America, and its blockbuster Copaxone multiple-sclerosis treatment is contending with more competition. 

 
Speaker Maker Sonos Soars on Debut

Shares opened higher than the company's initial public offering price. 

 
Apple's Market Cap Reaches $1 Trillion

The Silicon Valley giant became the first U.S.-listed company to surpass $1 trillion in stock-market value, underscoring the iPhone maker's explosive growth and its role in fueling the rise of the technology industry to the forefront of the global economy. 

 
Carl Icahn Is Right About Cigna and Express Scripts

Strong second-quarter results suggest Cigna doesn't need to pursue big deals. 

 
Kellogg Raises Full-Year Guidance On Stronger Second Quarter

Kellogg offered a bullish outlook for its annual sales after several sluggish years, but it warned that higher trucking costs and lower prices for its products were eating into profit margins. 

 
Cushman & Wakefield Shares Rise in NYSE Debut

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield, a brokerage and real-estate-services firm, opened at $18 in their first day of trading, up 5.9% from its initial public offering price. 

 
Cisco Adds to Cybersecurity Offerings With Purchase of Duo

Cisco Systems agreed to pay $2.35 billion for privately held Duo Security, a move intended to bolster cybersecurity offerings at the networking gear giant. 

 
Blue Apron Loses More Customers

Blue Apron disclosed more customer losses, as the meal-kit maker struggles to fix logistical problems dogging its complex operations. 

 
Recovering Agriculture Business Helps DowDuPont's Top Line

Sales in DowDuPont's agriculture business rebounded in the latest quarter from the late planting season, which helped boost the chemical giant's topline compared with a year ago. 

 
Apollo's Earnings Hurt by Athene Investment

Apollo Global Management reported earnings that missed analysts' expectations in its latest quarter, hurt by one of the private-equity firm's major investments.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Hunting progresses Organic Oil Recovery technology with operators
PU
07:41pCURRENCIES : British Pound Slumps As BOE Adopts Hawkish Policy Stance
DJ
07:31pInstant View - Apple hits $1 trillion stock market valuation
RE
07:31pApple hits $1 trillion stock market valuation
RE
07:29pApple hits $1 trillion stock market valuation
RE
07:27pAllergan sues Pfizer over costs of opioid litigation
RE
07:26pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Calls for Rejection of Violence after Protests Erupt in Zimbabwe
PU
07:26pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Suicide Attack against Civilians in Afghanistan
PU
07:26pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Hails Decision by Joint Summit of Central, West African States to Sign Criminal Cooperation Agreement by Year’s End
PU
07:25pINTRODUCING ACLARO TRUEVIEW : The Fintech Solution Set to Revolutionize Lending Risk Analysis
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Is Dogged by Emissions Scandal -- WSJ
3ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
4TESLA : TESLA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.