News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Teva's Sales Slump 18%

The Israeli generic-drugs maker said it faces further demand weakness in North America, and its blockbuster Copaxone multiple-sclerosis treatment is contending with more competition.

Speaker Maker Sonos Soars on Debut

Shares opened higher than the company's initial public offering price.

Apple's Market Cap Reaches $1 Trillion

The Silicon Valley giant became the first U.S.-listed company to surpass $1 trillion in stock-market value, underscoring the iPhone maker's explosive growth and its role in fueling the rise of the technology industry to the forefront of the global economy.

Carl Icahn Is Right About Cigna and Express Scripts

Strong second-quarter results suggest Cigna doesn't need to pursue big deals.

Kellogg Raises Full-Year Guidance On Stronger Second Quarter

Kellogg offered a bullish outlook for its annual sales after several sluggish years, but it warned that higher trucking costs and lower prices for its products were eating into profit margins.

Cushman & Wakefield Shares Rise in NYSE Debut

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield, a brokerage and real-estate-services firm, opened at $18 in their first day of trading, up 5.9% from its initial public offering price.

Cisco Adds to Cybersecurity Offerings With Purchase of Duo

Cisco Systems agreed to pay $2.35 billion for privately held Duo Security, a move intended to bolster cybersecurity offerings at the networking gear giant.

Blue Apron Loses More Customers

Blue Apron disclosed more customer losses, as the meal-kit maker struggles to fix logistical problems dogging its complex operations.

Recovering Agriculture Business Helps DowDuPont's Top Line

Sales in DowDuPont's agriculture business rebounded in the latest quarter from the late planting season, which helped boost the chemical giant's topline compared with a year ago.

Apollo's Earnings Hurt by Athene Investment

Apollo Global Management reported earnings that missed analysts' expectations in its latest quarter, hurt by one of the private-equity firm's major investments.