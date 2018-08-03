Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
SEC Drops Probe of Exxon's Disclosures on Climate Change

The SEC dropped a probe into whether Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change and greenhouse-gas regulations posed to its business. 

 
Deutsche Bank's Raj Hindocha, Chief Operating Officer for Research, Departs

Deutsche Bank's global chief operating officer for research, Raj Hindocha, has left the bank with plans to join a competitor, say people familiar with the matter. 

 
In 'Confidential' Letter, Hedge Fund Elliott Skewers 'Secretive' Label

Elliott Management's most recent letter, stamped "confidential," offers views on everything from trade policy and inflation to the overuse of certain words. 

 
Amcor in Advanced Talks to Buy Bemis

Amcor is in advanced talks to acquire packaging rival Bemis, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Telecom Companies Are Running Out of Time to Make Deals

A looming FCC deadline could spur telecom companies to hurry up deal talks before restrictions on their discussions tie their hands. 

 
Airlines Get Lift From Trans-Atlantic Flights

Airlines buffeted by higher fuel costs and labor pressures are getting a lift from trans-Atlantic flights, as strong economic growth in the U.S. helps fill planes. 

 
Kraft Heinz Projects Stronger Sales Growth

Kraft Heinz offered an optimistic view of its business Friday, saying $300 million of investments in marketing and new products would lift sales this year. 

 
AT&T Overpaid Some Pensioners. Now It Wants the Money Back.

Companies have long sought to recoup erroneous pension payments to retirees. The telecom giant goes a step further and has enlisted a collections agency to demand repayment from some former employees. 

 
Tesla Shorts Stand Their Ground After $1.7 Billion Loss

Short sellers taking aim at Tesla Motors are holding onto bets that the electric car maker is on borrowed time, undeterred by the stock's biggest one-day rally in years. 

 
Undented by Metals Tariffs, Toyota Posts Record Profit

The Japanese auto maker delivered a record profit for the April-June quarter and said it saw limited impact from steel and aluminum tariffs on its bottom line.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52pChina to Impose Tariffs on $60 Billion of U.S. Products--4th Update
DJ
03:50pStrong earnings lift stocks but trade fears cap gains and pressure dollar
RE
03:49pStrong earnings lift stocks but trade fears cap gains and pressure dollar
RE
03:46pU S INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION : Program Still Provides Too Few Incentives To Boost Competitiveness of Dominican Apparel Exports, Says USITC
PU
03:43pChina to Impose Tariffs on $60 Billion of U.S. Products--2nd Update
DJ
03:40pChina to Impose Tariffs on $60 Billion of U.S. Products--2nd Update
DJ
03:35pGM seeks to exclude China-made Buick SUV from tariff
RE
03:26pChina to Impose Tariffs on $60 Billion of U.S. Products -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:19pWHITE HOUSE : Open to further talks with China on trade
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
3HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
4Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
5SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Cattolica Assicurazioni’s resu..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.