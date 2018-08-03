News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

SEC Drops Probe of Exxon's Disclosures on Climate Change

The SEC dropped a probe into whether Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change and greenhouse-gas regulations posed to its business.

Deutsche Bank's Raj Hindocha, Chief Operating Officer for Research, Departs

Deutsche Bank's global chief operating officer for research, Raj Hindocha, has left the bank with plans to join a competitor, say people familiar with the matter.

In 'Confidential' Letter, Hedge Fund Elliott Skewers 'Secretive' Label

Elliott Management's most recent letter, stamped "confidential," offers views on everything from trade policy and inflation to the overuse of certain words.

Amcor in Advanced Talks to Buy Bemis

Amcor is in advanced talks to acquire packaging rival Bemis, according to people familiar with the matter.

Telecom Companies Are Running Out of Time to Make Deals

A looming FCC deadline could spur telecom companies to hurry up deal talks before restrictions on their discussions tie their hands.

Airlines Get Lift From Trans-Atlantic Flights

Airlines buffeted by higher fuel costs and labor pressures are getting a lift from trans-Atlantic flights, as strong economic growth in the U.S. helps fill planes.

Kraft Heinz Projects Stronger Sales Growth

Kraft Heinz offered an optimistic view of its business Friday, saying $300 million of investments in marketing and new products would lift sales this year.

AT&T Overpaid Some Pensioners. Now It Wants the Money Back.

Companies have long sought to recoup erroneous pension payments to retirees. The telecom giant goes a step further and has enlisted a collections agency to demand repayment from some former employees.

Tesla Shorts Stand Their Ground After $1.7 Billion Loss

Short sellers taking aim at Tesla Motors are holding onto bets that the electric car maker is on borrowed time, undeterred by the stock's biggest one-day rally in years.

Undented by Metals Tariffs, Toyota Posts Record Profit

The Japanese auto maker delivered a record profit for the April-June quarter and said it saw limited impact from steel and aluminum tariffs on its bottom line.