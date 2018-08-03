News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

SEC Drops Probe of Exxon's Disclosures on Climate Change

The SEC dropped a probe into whether Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change and greenhouse-gas regulations posed to its business.

Kushner Family Closes Deal to Unload 666 Fifth Avenue

In a larger-than-expected deal, Kushner Cos. will lease the building to Brookfield Asset Management for 99 years. The 2007 investment, worth $1.8 billion at the time, became controversial when Jared Kushner joined the Trump White House.

Texas Grand Jury Indicts Chemical Company for Harvey Explosion

A grand jury in Texas has indicted a chemical company whose plant near Houston caught fire and exploded following Hurricane Harvey last year.

Amcor in Advanced Talks to Buy Bemis

Amcor is in advanced talks to acquire packaging rival Bemis, according to people familiar with the matter.

Telecom Companies Are Running Out of Time to Make Deals

A looming FCC deadline could spur telecom companies to hurry up deal talks before restrictions on their discussions tie their hands.

House Panel to Invite Twitter CEO to Testify

A House panel plans to invite Twitter chief Jack Dorsey to testify about the social media company's algorithms and decisions about content and data.

Deutsche Bank's Raj Hindocha, Chief Operating Officer for Research, Departs

Deutsche Bank's global chief operating officer for research, Raj Hindocha, has left the bank with plans to join a competitor, say people familiar with the matter.

Airlines Get Lift From Trans-Atlantic Flights

Airlines buffeted by higher fuel costs and labor pressures are getting a lift from trans-Atlantic flights, as strong economic growth in the U.S. helps fill planes.

Kraft Heinz Projects Stronger Sales Growth

Kraft Heinz offered an optimistic view of its business Friday, saying $300 million of investments in marketing and new products would lift sales this year.

Heineken Strikes Multibillion-Dollar China Deal

Heineken announced a tie-up with China's biggest brewer as it looks to tap drinkers in the world's largest beer market by volume, where it has until now had a minimal presence.