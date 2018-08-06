Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/06/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Profits Surge at Big U.S. Firms

America's biggest companies are reporting some of the strongest earnings growth since the recession, boosted by lowered tax rates and a robust U.S. economy that is fueling demand across industries. 

 
'Mission: Impossible' Wins Out Over Winnie-the-Pooh at Box Office

Tom Cruise sped past Winnie-the-Pooh at the box office to lead all films for the second straight week with an estimated $35 million in ticket sales for "Mission: Impossible-Fallout." 

 
Goldman Sachs to Name New Trading Co-Head Amid Reboot

The firm plans to name Jim Esposito to run the securities division alongside current executive Ashok Varadhan. 

 
Samsung Tries to Navigate Through U.S.-China Trade Crossfire

The U.S.-China trade fight has put South Korea's Samsung Electronics in an uncomfortable spot. Its challenge: to manage its ties to both countries without getting caught in the crossfire, even as U.S. tariffs threaten its sales of home appliances and device components. 

 
Past Social-Media Posts Upend Hiring

More companies are scouring job candidates' online personas for racist and other red-flag comments. That hasn't kept social-media histories from morphing into hiring minefields. 

 
Honda Took Pride in Doing Everything Itself. The Cost of Technology Made That Impossible.

Honda once used staff technicians to design new technologies ranging from engines to the shape of the suspension arms. Now, the car maker is outsourcing key tech for electric vehicles and autonomous driving to fight high R&D costs. 

 
SEC Drops Probe of Exxon's Disclosures on Climate Change

The SEC dropped a probe into whether Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change and greenhouse-gas regulations posed to its business. 

 
Kushner Family Closes Deal to Unload 666 Fifth Avenue

In a larger-than-expected deal, Kushner Cos. will lease the building to Brookfield Asset Management for 99 years. The 2007 investment, worth $1.8 billion at the time, became controversial when Jared Kushner joined the Trump White House. 

 
Texas Grand Jury Indicts Chemical Company for Harvey Explosion

A grand jury in Texas has indicted a chemical company whose plant near Houston caught fire and exploded following Hurricane Harvey last year. 

 
Amcor in Advanced Talks to Buy Bemis

Amcor is in advanced talks to acquire packaging rival Bemis, according to people familiar with the matter.

