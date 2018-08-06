Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

08/06/2018 | 03:16pm EDT
Facebook to Banks: Give Us Your Data, We'll Give You Our Users

Facebook has asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about customers, including card transactions and checking-account balances, as it seeks to boost user engagement. 

 
Arista to Pay Cisco $400 Million as Companies Settle IP Disputes

The companies have been battling in court for several years over intellectual property and antitrust claims. 

 
Pepsi CEO Nooyi to Step Down; Veteran Set to Take Helm

PepsiCo's longtime leader Indra Nooyi will step aside as CEO at a time when shifting consumer tastes are roiling the soda and snacks markets. 

 
SeaWorld Shares Surge as Attendance Picks Up

SeaWorld Entertainment reported better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter, helped in part by Sesame Street-themed events and free beer promotions at certain locations. 

 
GAM Says Suspended Fund Manager Breached Entertainment Policy

Swiss money manager GAM Holding said that the star fund manager it suspended last week breached the firm's gifts and entertainment policy, may have failed to carry out due diligence on investments, and used his personal email for work purposes. 

 
Denmark Launches Criminal Probe of Danske Bank

Denmark's public prosecutor for special economic crime has begun a criminal investigation against Danske Bank for potential money-laundering offenses. 

 
MoviePass Slashes Offering to Three Films a Month

Short on cash, battered by investors and pronounced dead by critics recently, MoviePass will soon begin limiting customers to three movies a month, a major change from its current allowance of one a day. 

 
Amcor Agrees to Buy Bemis in Stock Deal

Amcor Ltd. has agreed to buy packaging competitor Bemis Co. in an all-stock deal that the companies value at $6.8 billion. 

 
Tyson Foods Reports Higher Profit as Sales Tick Up

Tyson Foods reported that its third-quarter profit rose from a year ago, a week after announcing it was trimming its outlook for the year because of factors including commodity market volatility and tariffs. 

 
Chevys, El Torito Restaurants Operator Files for Bankruptcy With Plan to Sell Company

The operator of El Torito and Chevys Fresh Mex restaurants has filed for bankruptcy protection with plans to sell the company to one of its largest shareholders.

