News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

0
08/07/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Carl Icahn to Publicly Oppose $54 Billion Cigna-Express Scripts Deal

Carl Icahn is going public with his campaign to scuttle Cigna Corp.'s $54 billion plan to buy Express Scripts Holding Co. 

 
DOJ Scorns Judge in AT&T Case

The Justice Department filed an appeal of the antitrust clearance for the AT&T-Time Warner deal, saying the judge ignored "economics and common sense" in allowing the merger. 

 
Alcoa Requests Exemption from Aluminum Tariff

The largest U.S. aluminum maker asked the Trump administration for an exemption from tariffs on aluminum imported from Canada. 

 
Meat Glut Cuts Into Profits

Record levels of beef, pork and chicken coming to market are cutting into profits for the biggest U.S. meat processing companies. 

 
Arista to Pay Cisco $400 Million as Companies Settle IP Disputes

The companies have been battling in court for several years over intellectual property and antitrust claims. 

 
Denmark Launches Criminal Probe of Danske Bank

Denmark's public prosecutor for special economic crime has begun a criminal investigation against Danske Bank for potential money-laundering offenses. 

 
Taiwan Semiconductor Expects Revenue Hit After Computer Virus

Taiwan Semiconductor, which supplies chips for tech companies including Apple and Qualcomm, said it has fully eliminated an infection of its computer systems by a modified version of a virus that last year crippled hundreds of thousands of computers around the world. 

 
Joanna Coles Exits Hearst Magazines

The shake-up continues at Hearst Magazines-publisher of such titles as Cosmopolitan, Elle and Esquire-as the division's high-profile chief content officer, Joanna Coles, has resigned. 

 
GM Cuts Different Type of Health-Care Deal

The auto maker aligns with Henry Ford Health System in an attempt to cut coverage costs and improve the quality of care. 

 
Nascar CEO Takes Indefinite Leave of Absence Following DWI, Drug Arrest

Nascar Chairman and CEO Brian France said he was taking an indefinite leave of absence a day after his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of oxycodone.

