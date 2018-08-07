News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Musk Says in Tweet He Is Considering Taking Tesla Private

The Twitter account of Tesla CEO Elon Musk jolted financial markets with a surprise statement suggesting he is considering taking the electric-car maker private. Trading in Tesla shares was halted.

21st Century Fox Makes Formal Offer for Sky

21st Century Fox said that it has posted its offer document to shareholders of British pay-TV operator Sky, as it aims to win out over a higher bid from Comcast Corp.

Ford Executive Leaves Following Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

A Ford Motor executive has left the company following allegations of inappropriate behavior, marking the second time this year a leader has departed the auto maker over misconduct claims.

Icahn Goes Public Against Cigna's Express Scripts Deal

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn sent an open letter urging Cigna shareholders to vote against the company's $54 billion plan to buy Express Scripts, calling it a "folly" carrying a "ridiculous" price tag.

Tough Choices Ahead for New GlaxoSmithKline CFO

GlaxoSmithKline PLC named a new finance chief, Iain Mackay, on Tuesday, appointing a former HSBC Holdings PLC executive to lead the U.K. pharmaceuticals company through Brexit and a time of substantial change in drug development.

Snap to Mark Latest Test of Social-Media Growth

Here are the key points to watch when Snap Inc. reports results after the closing bell Tuesday.

Miners Spend on Shareholders, Not Projects

The world's largest mining companies are spending big again, but it isn't on new pits or megadeals. They are budgeting billions for dividends and share buybacks, raising questions about future growth

Italy's UniCredit Has Stopped Advertising on Facebook

Italy's largest bank, UniCredit, stopped advertising on Facebook in March, due to allegedly unethical behavior by the social-media giant related to a scandal involving data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Mattress Firm Hires Restructuring Adviser as It Faces Liquidity, Real-Estate Issues

Retail chain Mattress Firm is working with a restructuring adviser as it looks to substantially trim its real-estate portfolio of more than 3,300 stores, people familiar with the matter said.

Freddie Mac Has a New Plan to Cap Rent Increases

Freddie Mac, the country's largest backer of apartment loans, is rolling out a new program that will offer lower-cost financing to owners who agree to cap rent increases for the life of their loans.