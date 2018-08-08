News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

Musk Says in Tweet He Is Considering Taking Tesla Private

Tesla CEO Elon Musk jolted financial markets with a surprise tweet suggesting he is considering taking the electric-car maker private. The stock closed up 11% after a trading halt.

CBS Seeks Information from AT&T on Talks With Controlling Shareholder

CBS Corp. is seeking information from AT&T Inc. about conversations AT&T had with CBS controlling shareholder, National Amusements Inc., about a potential CBS acquisition, according to a court filing.

Disney Lays Out Plan to Fight Back

CEO Robert Iger is focusing on the entertainment giant's direct-to-consumer offerings and its pending $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets.

Snapchat's Users Slide in Latest

Snap Inc. reported on Tuesday that its number of daily active users fell by 2% to about 188 million, marking the first time the company has lost daily users since the company was founded in 2011.

DOJ's Behind-the-Scenes Struggles With Judge in AT&T Case

Newly unsealed transcripts show the government was having even more difficulty with the judge in the major antitrust trial than it appeared.

Papa John's Sales Fall Again

Papa John's posted its third consecutive quarterly sales decline since founder John Schnatter made remarks last fall that the company said turned away the pizza chain's customers.

21st Century Fox Makes Formal Offer for Sky

21st Century Fox said that it has posted its offer document to shareholders of British pay-TV operator Sky, as it aims to win out over a higher bid from Comcast Corp.

Travelers' Longtime CFO Jay Benet to Exit

Travelers Cos. said veteran executive Jay Benet would step down as chief financial officer Sept. 1.

Tough Choices Ahead for New GlaxoSmithKline CFO

GlaxoSmithKline PLC named a new finance chief, Iain Mackay, on Tuesday, appointing a former HSBC Holdings PLC executive to lead the U.K. pharmaceuticals company through Brexit and a time of substantial change in drug development.

Ford Executive Leaves Following Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

A Ford Motor executive has left the company following allegations of inappropriate behavior, marking the second time this year a leader has departed the auto maker over misconduct claims.