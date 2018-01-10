Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 12:16am EST
AmTrust Financial Founding Family Proposes Taking Insurer Private

The founding family of AmTrust Financial Services Inc. has proposed taking the workers' compensation insurer private, potentially capping a series of deals and cash infusions in a bid to strengthen the company's financial position. 

 
Goldman Sachs to Invest in Bankrupt Real Industry Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to lend $4 million to bankrupt Real Industry Inc. and to eventually spend about $10 million to buy common stock in the publicly traded company, which is sitting on almost $1 billion in potential tax benefits. 

 
Fed's Kashkari Renews Warning About Yield-Curve Flattening

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said a tug of war between the views of central bankers and investors has created an ominous economic signal in the bond market. 

 
Switzerland's Central Bank Made $55 Billion Last Year-More Than Apple

Switzerland's central bank said it expects to make a record profit of $55.2 billion in 2017, citing higher global equity and bond prices as well as a weaker Swiss franc. 

 
Euro Defies Treasury Market's Gravitational Pull

The single currency has surged against the U.S. dollar, even as German bond yields have collapsed to multidecade lows against their American peers. That's not usually what happens. 

 
Pittsburgh Wealth Manager Adds Institutional Heft

Wealth-management firm DB Root & Co. has acquired two advisory teams focused on serving corporate clients, bolstering its institutional business. 

 
Banks Seek Government Help to Track Money Laundering

Efforts to overhaul U.S. anti-money-laundering laws are gathering steam, as large banks, anticorruption groups and law-enforcement authorities coalesce around the idea of creating a national database of corporations and their true owners. 

 
TD Bank Acquires Toronto-Based AI Startup Layer 6

Toronto-Dominion Bank said it has acquired Toronto-based startup Layer 6, a move aimed at bolstering the Canadian bank's artificial intelligence expertise amid a broader push by financial services firms in adopting the technology. 

 
Endeavor Agrees to Acquire 160over90 for About $200 Million

Endeavor has agreed to acquire branding and marketing agency 160over90, as the entertainment and sports giant aims to bulk up its marketing services arm. 

 
Bets Against Mall Debt Haven't Paid Off

A rash of store closures and bankruptcies last year prompted some investors to bet against debt tied to the retail property sector. So far, at least, the bets haven't paid off.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34a STRONG BONDS OF PAK, CHINA TIES TO FURTHER GROW : Pm
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
06:09a ITA INTERNATIONAL TRADE ADMINISTRATION : Final Determinations in the Antidumping Duty Investigations of Imports of Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod from South Africa and Ukraine
06:09a ITA INTERNATIONAL TRADE ADMINISTRATION : Preliminary Determination in the Countervailing Duty Investigation of Imports of Uncoated Groundwood Paper from Canada
05:51a ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets' Fast Start To 2018 Finally Hits A Wall
05:34a DOSM DEPARTMENT OF STATISTICS MALAYSIA : Special Release 2 (For Building and Structural Works) December 2017
05:20a Oil prices hit highest since 2014, but analysts warn of overheated market
05:19a ASIA MARKETS : Asian Markets' Fast Start To 2018 Finally Hits A Wall
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Microsoft says security patches slowing down PCs, servers
2NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australians in for a boom with new super changes in 2..
3AOKI HOLDINGS INC : AOKI : Monthly Sales Information (December 2017)
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : stops fixing security flaw on PCs with AMD chips
5SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. : SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINAT....
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.