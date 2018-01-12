Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/12/2018 | 06:16am CET
Fed's Dudley Makes Case for Rate Rises, Warns of Overheating Risks

New York Fed President William Dudley said the case for rate rises this year remains robust amid risks the economy could overheat, and warned that the new tax law could boost the U.S. deficit over time. 

 
The Spark Behind Iran's Unrest: Millions of Defrauded Investors

The collapse of investment firms offering outlandish returns fueled the protests that grew into the biggest challenge to the regime since 2009. Iranians blame the firms for pocketing funds and the government for not adequately regulating the industry. 

 
Bitcoin Plunges as South Korea Crafts Crypto Crackdown

Bitcoin prices tumbled as much as 13.7% Thursday, as a top official from South Korea said the government is preparing a bill to ban the trading of cryptocurrencies on exchanges. 

 
Wells Fargo's Results: 5 Things to Watch

Wells Fargo, the third biggest U.S. bank by assets, is expected to report its fourth-quarter results Friday morning. Here's what you need to know ahead of that. 

 
JPMorgan's Results: 5 Things to Watch

JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank by assets, is expected to report fourth-quarter results Friday morning. Here's what you need to know ahead of that. 

 
Senate Panel to Vote Again Wednesday on Powell's Fed Nomination

The Senate Banking Committee will vote next week for the second time on the nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Federal Reserve chairman, a spokeswoman said. 

 
WSJ Survey: Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Rise in March

Most economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates in March and again in June. 

 
What's the Market Impact of Rising Treasury Yields?

Investors have been selling U.S. government bonds, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest level in nearly 10 months. Here are some of the repercussions from that move. 

 
Berkshire Rolls Out More Management Moves

The new clarity about who is most likely to succeed Warren Buffett is starting to ripple through Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s management team. 

 
An Alleged Theft of a Billion-Dollar Fund Grips ETF World

The alleged theft of exchange-traded funds worth $1.4 billion has raised the unusual question of who actually owns an ETF and has highlighted the industry's complex behind-the-scenes mechanics.

