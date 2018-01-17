Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

01/17/2018 | 06:16am CET
Citigroup Earnings Wiped Out by Tax Charge

Citigroup reported its largest quarterly loss ever after its earnings were wiped out by a $22 billion charge related to the new tax law. 

 
Just Another Day for Bitcoin-a 25% Plunge

The price of bitcoin plunged by as much as 25% amid concerns about tighter regulation, with the volatile virtual-currency dipping below $11,000 for the first time since early December. 

 
CFPB to Reconsider Obama-Era Payday-Lending Rule

The Trump administration's acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to reconsider the first-ever federal restrictions on high-interest payday loans, a step that could lead to the easing of a rule opposed by the industry and some Republicans. 

 
Goldman Sachs Results: What to Expect

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., a Wall Street powerhouse, is expected to report its fourth-quarter results before the market opens Wednesday. 

 
Bank of America Earnings: What to Expect

Bank of America is expected to report its fourth-quarter results before the market opens Wednesday. Here's what you need to know. 

 
BlackRock CEO to Companies: Pay Attention to 'Societal Impact'

The boss of the world's largest money manager told corporate chiefs to get ready for BlackRock to become a more assertive shareholder. 

 
SNB's Jordan Criticizes Proposal Barring Banks from Creating Electronic Money

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said he is against an initiative that would bar banks from creating electronic money through bank deposits. 

 
Where Banks and Tech Are Going Head to Head

New rules in Europe have opened a battleground between big tech and big banks over who will control consumers' wallets. 

 
Troubles Push GE to Consider a Breakup

General Electric is considering breaking itself apart, its chief executive said, after disclosing more problems buried in one of its major units. 

 
WSJ Survey: Bank of Canada to Raise Rates Wednesday

Bank of Canada watchers are in agreement: The central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate Wednesday because the employment data have been too strong to overlook.

