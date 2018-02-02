News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Abraaj Investors Hire Auditor to Trace Money

Four investors in a $1 billion health-care fund managed by Dubai's Abraaj Group, including the Gates Foundation, have hired a forensic accountant to examine what happened to some of their money, people familiar with the situation said.

BlackRock: Companies Should Have At Least Two Female Directors

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, is for the first time stating publicly that companies in which it invests should have at least two female directors.

Janet Yellen Leaves the Fed-and a Glass Ceiling Shattered

Janet Yellen broke a glass ceiling when she became the first Federal Reserve chairwoman, making her departure from the central bank bittersweet for some.

Bitcoin Is Falling Fast, Losing More Than Half Its Value in Six Weeks

Bitcoin plunged below $8,000, extending its sharp rout since the start of the year in a selloff triggered by a widening regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

Fed's Williams: Healthy Economy Calls for Gradual Rate Rises

San Francisco Fed President John Williams said a positive economic outlook would allow the central bank to press forward with gradual interest-rate rises.

Deutsche Bank Posts Big Loss on Weak Trading, Tax Charge

Deutsche Bank reported a $2.7 billion net loss for the fourth quarter and its third consecutive full-year loss, sending its shares sharply lower.

Fed's Kaplan Supports Rate Increases 'Gradually but Deliberately'

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said rate increases this year should be done "gradually but deliberately" to prevent economic overheating.

New Brevan Howard Fund Starts 2018 With a Bang

A new hedge fund run by Brevan Howard star trader Alfredo Saitta has chalked up one of the industry's best performances so far this year, as the fund giant battles to rebuild its business.

Analysis: Jobs Report Could Boost Fed Support for Faster Pace of Rate Rises

Friday's jobs report will reassure the Federal Reserve it is on the right track in its plan to raise interest rates several more times this year. The question that remains is whether officials will see the need to accelerate the pace of rate increases.

U.S. Student-Loan Program Losing Money as Borrowers Seek Debt Forgiveness

The U.S. student-loan program is rapidly headed toward becoming a net cost to the federal government, reversing years of projected profits, according to a government report released Friday.