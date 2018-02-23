News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Listings-Hungry Hong Kong Moves Ahead With Plan to Loosen Rules

Hong Kong's stock exchange, losing listings to New York and London, is opening a public-comment period on a proposal to permit initial public offerings by companies that restrict shareholders' voting rights.

Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has used its mounting cash pile to become one of the world's largest owners of U.S. Treasury bills after struggling to find big companies to buy in recent years.

When 'Married, Filing Separately' Lowers Your Tax Bill

The rarely used "married, filing separately" tax status is a boon for the few Americans who choose it each year. More will likely join that club in 2018.

RBS Makes First Full-Year Profit in Decade Despite 4Q Loss

Royal Bank of Scotland said that it made its first full-year profit in ten years in 2017, despite a fourth-quarter loss.

Chinese Regulator Seizes Anbang

China's insurance regulatory agency took control of hard-charging, acquisitive Anbang Insurance, saying the action is needed to avoid a collapse of the firm following suspected illegal activity and the downfall of its once-highflying chairman.

SEC to Pull Back on Obama-Era Mutual-Fund Rules

Securities regulators are planning to pare back Obama-era requirements that mutual funds tell shareholders about large holdings of hard-to-sell assets, in what would be a significant concession to the industry.

Anbang and the Financialization of China's Economy

Beijing just took over China's most notorious purveyor of dodgy wealth management products. The next phase of the debt crackdown might prove more damaging.

Dina Powell, ex-Trump Adviser, Weighs Return to Goldman

Dina Powell, who until recently served as a top national-security adviser in the White House, is talking to Goldman Sachs about returning to the firm.

Goldman Sachs Raises $2.5 Billion to Buy Stakes in Private-Equity Firms

Goldman Sachs raised $2.5 billion to buy minority stakes in private-equity firms, betting on an industry that is commanding increasing influence as more businesses choose to stay private longer.

A $232 Million Cryptocurrency Fight Comes to a Close

A monthslong battle for control of $232 million raised in an initial coin offering by a cryptocurrency project known as Tezos has come to an abrupt end.