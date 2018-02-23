Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 01:16pm CET
Listings-Hungry Hong Kong Moves Ahead With Plan to Loosen Rules

Hong Kong's stock exchange, losing listings to New York and London, is opening a public-comment period on a proposal to permit initial public offerings by companies that restrict shareholders' voting rights. 

 
Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has used its mounting cash pile to become one of the world's largest owners of U.S. Treasury bills after struggling to find big companies to buy in recent years. 

 
When 'Married, Filing Separately' Lowers Your Tax Bill

The rarely used "married, filing separately" tax status is a boon for the few Americans who choose it each year. More will likely join that club in 2018. 

 
RBS Makes First Full-Year Profit in Decade Despite 4Q Loss

Royal Bank of Scotland said that it made its first full-year profit in ten years in 2017, despite a fourth-quarter loss. 

 
Chinese Regulator Seizes Anbang

China's insurance regulatory agency took control of hard-charging, acquisitive Anbang Insurance, saying the action is needed to avoid a collapse of the firm following suspected illegal activity and the downfall of its once-highflying chairman. 

 
SEC to Pull Back on Obama-Era Mutual-Fund Rules

Securities regulators are planning to pare back Obama-era requirements that mutual funds tell shareholders about large holdings of hard-to-sell assets, in what would be a significant concession to the industry. 

 
Anbang and the Financialization of China's Economy

Beijing just took over China's most notorious purveyor of dodgy wealth management products. The next phase of the debt crackdown might prove more damaging. 

 
Dina Powell, ex-Trump Adviser, Weighs Return to Goldman

Dina Powell, who until recently served as a top national-security adviser in the White House, is talking to Goldman Sachs about returning to the firm. 

 
Goldman Sachs Raises $2.5 Billion to Buy Stakes in Private-Equity Firms

Goldman Sachs raised $2.5 billion to buy minority stakes in private-equity firms, betting on an industry that is commanding increasing influence as more businesses choose to stay private longer. 

 
A $232 Million Cryptocurrency Fight Comes to a Close

A monthslong battle for control of $232 million raised in an initial coin offering by a cryptocurrency project known as Tezos has come to an abrupt end.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26pEUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : ECB Pushes Changes to Banks' Boards, Austrian Inflation Falls
DJ
01:22pEMBARGO 13 : 30 CET: Speech by Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič at the Industry Days Forum on the Industry-led initiative on batteries / the EU Battery Alliance
PU
01:20pMARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Poised To Rally As Investors Await Clues From Fed Members
DJ
01:19pBOE Official Ramsden Says Brexit Clarity Would Aid Productivity
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:13pExclusive - Trump calls meeting on biofuels policy blamed by bankrupt refiner
RE
01:12pPUBLISHERS' ASSOCIATION : Hybrid journals vital for extending author choice, research shows
PU
01:07pUnited States tells WTO of concerns over China's new web access rules
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SES : SES : Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
2NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS : Two Repsol-Appointed Gas Natural Board Members Resign
3UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : PRESS-RELEASE: UC RUSAL announces executive changes
4PERSIMMON : PERSIMMON : Reduction of 2012 LTIP Awards
5VINCI : VINCI : Construction selected to build major new motorway connection in Auckland, New Zealand

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.