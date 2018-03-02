Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 07:16am EST
Bank of Korea Chief Appointed to Second Term

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has reappointed Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol to the post, indicating there will likely be no dramatic shift in monetary policy in the near term. 

 
Kuroda Jolts Markets With First Reference to Exit Timing

The Bank of Japan will likely start considering an exit from its aggressive monetary easing beginning as early as next year, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said. 

 
Volatility Is Back but Volatility Funds Are Duller

Volatility is back in the stock market, but the investments that imploded spectacularly in February are gone except for one survivor. That fund is now a much tamer version of its former self. 

 
White House Prepares to Nominate Clarida as Fed No. 2

President Donald Trump is likely to nominate Columbia University economist Richard Clarida to become vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Fed's Dudley Says Four Rate Rises in 2018 Would Still Be Gradual

New York Fed leader William Dudley said a slightly more aggressive course of interest-rate rises this year wouldn't upend the central bank's desire to boost the cost of borrowing slowly and steadily. 

 
Blackstone Chief Schwarzman Reaped $800 Million in 2017

The haul is one of the largest paydays ever at a publicly traded company and underscores the ascendancy of firms that manage private investment funds for institutions and the wealthy. 

 
Nasdaq Sues IEX Over Stock-Exchange Technology Patents

Nasdaq Inc. is suing stock-exchange operator IEX Group Inc. for alleged patent infringement, dealing a potential setback to an upstart that is trying to challenge larger rivals. 

 
MetLife Revises 2017 Earnings After Another Mistake

MetLife disclosed that it revised its 2017 earnings upward after discovering it had previously miscalculated reserves for a retirement-savings product in Japan, raising new questions about the insurance giant's internal controls. 

 
Foreign Gains Seen as Cushion for Canada's Big Banks

Canadian banks' first-quarter earnings were bolstered by gains outside their home turf, which analysts say could help cushion the lenders if Canada's overheated housing market falters. 

 
FBI, Indonesian Police Search Yacht Seized in 1MDB Scandal

U.S. and Indonesian investigators searched a luxury yacht off Bali, seeking evidence the crew had tried to evade authorities in Southeast Asian waters to avoid seizure related to a $4.5 billion fraud case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pBritain's GKN, fighting hostile bid, says in talks over auto unit deal
RE
01:43pHow Shell hid a Whale before placing Mexican oil bet
RE
01:43pTSX futures down on trade war fears, lower oil prices
RE
01:36pISABEL DOS SANTOS : Angola offers former dos Santos diamond rights to investors
RE
01:31pEuropean Commission says views trade as win-win situation
RE
01:19pNorway cuts inflation target to 2 percent, triggers crown rally
RE
01:17pStock futures lower as Trump sets stage for trade war
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW tells court it did not break rules over 'dieselgate' disclosure
2ESPERITE : ESPERITE (ESP) : L1 Capital subscribes to the 16th tranche of investment today
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : Astonishing Patiently a champion in waiting
4May to set out Brexit vision for trade deal deeper than any other
5GOLD : Gold as an inflation hedge? Well, sort of...

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.