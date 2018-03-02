News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bank of Korea Chief Appointed to Second Term

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has reappointed Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol to the post, indicating there will likely be no dramatic shift in monetary policy in the near term.

Kuroda Jolts Markets With First Reference to Exit Timing

The Bank of Japan will likely start considering an exit from its aggressive monetary easing beginning as early as next year, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said.

Volatility Is Back but Volatility Funds Are Duller

Volatility is back in the stock market, but the investments that imploded spectacularly in February are gone except for one survivor. That fund is now a much tamer version of its former self.

White House Prepares to Nominate Clarida as Fed No. 2

President Donald Trump is likely to nominate Columbia University economist Richard Clarida to become vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fed's Dudley Says Four Rate Rises in 2018 Would Still Be Gradual

New York Fed leader William Dudley said a slightly more aggressive course of interest-rate rises this year wouldn't upend the central bank's desire to boost the cost of borrowing slowly and steadily.

Blackstone Chief Schwarzman Reaped $800 Million in 2017

The haul is one of the largest paydays ever at a publicly traded company and underscores the ascendancy of firms that manage private investment funds for institutions and the wealthy.

Nasdaq Sues IEX Over Stock-Exchange Technology Patents

Nasdaq Inc. is suing stock-exchange operator IEX Group Inc. for alleged patent infringement, dealing a potential setback to an upstart that is trying to challenge larger rivals.

MetLife Revises 2017 Earnings After Another Mistake

MetLife disclosed that it revised its 2017 earnings upward after discovering it had previously miscalculated reserves for a retirement-savings product in Japan, raising new questions about the insurance giant's internal controls.

Foreign Gains Seen as Cushion for Canada's Big Banks

Canadian banks' first-quarter earnings were bolstered by gains outside their home turf, which analysts say could help cushion the lenders if Canada's overheated housing market falters.

FBI, Indonesian Police Search Yacht Seized in 1MDB Scandal

U.S. and Indonesian investigators searched a luxury yacht off Bali, seeking evidence the crew had tried to evade authorities in Southeast Asian waters to avoid seizure related to a $4.5 billion fraud case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.