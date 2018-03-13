News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Bank of America Proxy Says CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee

Bank of America Corp. became the first big U.S. bank to unveil how much more its CEO makes than its typical employee.

Digital Money From Central Banks Would Pose Risks, BIS Panel Finds

Digital currencies issued by central banks could provide certain benefits, but officials should tread carefully before upending the current monetary system, according to a committee of central bankers studying the issue.

HNA in Talks to Sell Hilton Stake a Year After Investing

HNA, one of China's biggest private companies, is looking to further cash out its stakes in companies related to the Hilton hotel chain roughly a year after becoming a major shareholder.

Geico to Stop Using Education and Occupation in Setting Auto Rates in New York

Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Geico unit agreed to halt the use of education and occupation as factors in setting auto-insurance premiums in New York.

CNBC's Kudlow Being Weighed as Replacement for Gary Cohn

Top White House officials have reached out to gauge Lawrence Kudlow's interest in becoming President Trump's top economic adviser, and the CNBC commentator was expected to interview for the position as soon as this week, people familiar with the discussion said.

Goldman Pushes Past Trading Roots With Executive Shift

David Solomon became the heir apparent at Goldman Sachs after his main rival for the top job abruptly resigned, moves that show the Wall Street powerhouse is continuing to move beyond its trading roots.

Hedge Funds Bet on Volatility

Hedge funds are betting that the recent turbulence in U.S. stocks will persist-a reversal after wagering for more than two years that the equity market will remain calm.

Lynn Tilton Puts Zohar Investment Vehicles Into Bankruptcy

Financier Lynn Tilton has placed the Zohar investment funds-key elements of her private-equity empire-into chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

China Regulators Encourage Banks to Issue More Bonds

Chinese authorities are encouraging banks to boost their capital bases by issuing more bonds, the latest move by Beijing to rein in financial risks and ensure stability.

Investors Pare Back Riskier Bets, Worry Goldilocks Market Is Ending

Investors broadly remain bullish on stocks and other investments, but repeated bouts of market volatility in 2018 and signs of a pickup in inflation have forced them for the first time in several years to reassess their tolerance for risk.