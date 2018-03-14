News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

China's Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment

China's sovereign-wealth fund has sold out of its stake in Blackstone Group LP, ending a longstanding relationship with the private-equity giant at a time of growing tensions between the U.S. and China.

Two Trade Groups for Big Banks to Combine

The Clearing House Association and Financial Services Roundtable said they plan to combine their activities into a yet-to-be-named new organization.

Ten Years After the Bear Stearns Bailout, Nobody Thinks It Would Happen Again

Ten years ago, with Bear Stearns on the brink, the Fed intervened with a noncommercial bank for the first time since the Great Depression. Key players have spent the last decade arguing about what was done, defending decisions and wondering how such a crisis would play out today.

Duff & Phelps to Buy Corporate-Investigations Firm Kroll

Duff & Phelps said it would buy investigations and risk-consulting firm Kroll Inc., the latest in a series of acquisitions by the U.S. corporate-finance adviser.

Merrill Lynch Bolsters Business Serving Richest Clients

Merrill Lynch is beefing up its ultra-high-net-worth client group as the Wall Street brokerage works to pull in new assets and offer a wider range of wealth-management services.

KPMG, Deloitte, BDO To Pay Fines Over Audit At South African Company

Foreign affiliates of accounting firms KPMG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and BDO agreed Tuesday to pay a total of about $390,000 to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that they improperly used other firms to help them audit a South African company.

Hacked Japanese Crypto Exchange Pays Back Customers

Coincheck spent $435 million to compensate 260,000 customers who had kept a digital currency called NEM at Coincheck.

Bank of America Proxy Says CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee

Bank of America Corp. became the first big U.S. bank to unveil how much more its CEO makes than its typical employee.

Don't Mistake Market Calm for Being Out of the Woods

Investors should search the past for lessons about where we are in the market cycle. 2005 was an instructive moment.

Gun Maker Remington Plans to File for Bankruptcy Protection

Remington, a gun manufacturer that private-equity owner Cerberus spent more than a decade building into an industry giant, is now on the brink of bankruptcy as it copes with a heavy debt load and volatile gun sales.