News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

03/15/2018 | 05:16am CET
Wells Fargo Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year

Wells Fargo & Co. awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $17.4 million in compensation for 2017, his first full year leading the embattled bank. His pay package was the lowest compensation for a major U.S. bank executive. 

 
Rollback of Banking Rules Clears Senate

Congress moved a step closer to relaxing the wave of crisis-era restrictions placed on the banking industry on Wednesday, with Senate approval of a bipartisan plan to ease rules for small and midsize banks. 

 
The Dark Underbelly of Europe's Financial System

The EU is vulnerable to organized crime and money-laundering, Simon Nixon writes. It has created a single market and single financial system, yet responsibility for policing that system lies squarely at the national level. 

 
Société Générale Executive Valet Resigns

Société Générale said Wednesday Deputy Chief Executive Didier Valet's departure is related to "a divergence of approaches regarding the management of a specific legal matter, which predates his appointment." 

 
Mutual Funds Win as SEC Proposes to Keep Lid on Liquidity Disclosures

Mutual funds would be spared from having to tell shareholders how they score the liquidity of their holdings, under a proposal the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Wednesday. 

 
Tempers Flare in U.S.-EU Spat Over Clearinghouse Supervision

Tensions between the U.S. and European Union over the supervision of clearinghouses boiled over publicly on Wednesday, with top regulators trading barbs and recriminations at an industry conference. 

 
Courting Crypto: Barclays Breaks Rank With Coinbase Deal

Barclays has become a rare global bank to embrace the cryptocurrency sector by signing exchange operator Coinbase as a customer. 

 
EU to Force Banks to Set Aside More Capital to Tackle Bad Loans

The European Union's executive arm unveiled a proposal that will force the region's banks to set aside more capital to deal with new loans that turn sour. 

 
U.K. Insurer Prudential Splits Into Two

British insurer Prudential has split its European and international arms into two new companies, the latest example of wide-ranging restructuring of the European insurance sector. 

 
Proposal Would Loosen Grip of FICO Score for Mortgages

Congress wants to accelerate a shake-up of one firm's dominance over the credit scores used to vet many U.S. mortgages. Lawmakers have floated a proposal requiring Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider credit scores beyond Fair Isaac Corp.'s FICO score.

