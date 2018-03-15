News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Economists Worry a Trade War Could Derail U.S. Growth

Economists estimate President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs will reduce U.S. employment only modestly, but increasingly worry that foreign-trade disputes could escalate and damage the U.S. economy.

What to Expect With Kudlow Heading Economic Council

Former TV commentator Lawrence Kudlow is well-suited to play the role of salesman for Trump's economic agenda.

Puerto Rico Bonds Are a Surprise Star Performer

Debt from Puerto Rico is the top-performing bond investment of 2018, reflecting an unexpected improvement in the island's economy and budding hopes for a settlement with creditors to resolve its continuing bankruptcy.

Nobody's Trading 10-Year Japanese Government Bonds

Trading volume in Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond has been slowing even as caution has increased in global markets since the start of February, with no exchange trading of the debt on Tuesday.

Norway's Central Bank Signals Readiness to Raise Rates

Norway's central bank left its key policy rate unchanged but said rates are likely to rise "after summer 2018" and hence slightly earlier than previously indicated.

ECB Sets Nonbinding Guidance on Banks' Souring Loans

The European Central Bank laid out a nonbinding approach to how banks should handle new souring loans after a previous attempt to set the rules caused a wave of criticism from legislators and politicians.

As Swiss Economy Blooms, Central Bank Presents a Quandary

The Swiss economy is growing but the central bank in crisis mode-a contradiction that confronts other economies in Europe but is striking in Switzerland.

Bitcoin Prices Slide Further

Bitcoin's price tumbled to its lowest level in more than a month during Asian trading Thursday, as a broad cryptocurrencies rout continued.

Finance Teams Face Budget Cuts Amid Digital Transformation

Finance departments are struggling to keep pace with the increasingly digital workplace as they grapple with the latest annual budget cuts, according to a new study by consulting firm The Hackett Group Inc.

The Dark Underbelly of Europe's Financial System

The EU is vulnerable to organized crime and money-laundering, Simon Nixon writes. It has created a single market and single financial system, yet responsibility for policing that system lies squarely at the national level.