News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Coutts, Banker to British Crown, Investigated Treatment of Women

U.K. institution took disciplinary action after female bankers complained about unwanted physical contact and other behavior.

The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs

In the spring of 2014, Las Vegas tycoon Sheldon Adelson floated an offer to David Solomon: come run his casino empire. Mr. Solomon, a senior Goldman Sachs executive, was 52 years old and seen as a long shot to become CEO of the bank. But Mr. Solomon turned down the job, and that patience paid off this week.

Brokers Will Have to Reveal More to Investors Under Coming SEC Rule

The SEC is close to proposing a rule requiring new disclosures on financial advice, its own version of the Labor Department's "fiduciary rule."

Billions of Dollars Pour Into Tech Funds, Powering Stock-Market Gains

Investors are increasing their bets on shares of technology companies, renewing concerns that the market is becoming too dependent on a few big stocks to power its gains.

What to Expect With Kudlow Heading Economic Council

Former TV commentator Lawrence Kudlow is well-suited to play the role of salesman for Trump's economic agenda.

Why Puerto Rico Is Proving to Be 2018's Top Bond Investment

Debt from Puerto Rico is the top-performing bond investment of 2018, reflecting an unexpected improvement in the island's economy and budding hopes for a settlement with creditors to resolve its continuing bankruptcy.

Nobody's Trading 10-Year Japanese Government Bonds

Trading volume in Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond has been slowing even as caution has increased in global markets since the start of February, with no exchange trading of the debt on Tuesday.

Bear Stearns' Alumni Having a Good Week

Bear Stearns disappeared 10 years ago this week, but its alumni are prospering. On this anniversary, two Bear alumni have ascended to the heights of business and government: David Solomon became the likely next CEO of Goldman Sachs and Lawrence Kudlow was named director of the National Economic Council, effectively becoming President Trump's top economic advisor.

ECB Sets Nonbinding Guidance on Banks' Souring Loans

The European Central Bank laid out a nonbinding approach to how banks should handle new souring loans after a previous attempt to set the rules caused a wave of criticism from legislators and politicians.

As Swiss Economy Blooms, Central Bank Presents a Quandary

The Swiss economy is growing but the central bank in crisis mode-a contradiction that confronts other economies in Europe but is striking in Switzerland.