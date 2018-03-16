News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Fiduciary Rule Dealt Blow by Circuit Court Ruling

A U.S. circuit court struck down the Labor Department's fiduciary rule, dealing a blow to the retirement-savings regulation that has been in partial effect since June.

CME Eyes Expansion With Takeover Approach to NEX Group

London-listed NEX Group, which runs major electronic markets for bonds and foreign-exchange trading, says it has received a preliminary takeover approach by CME.

BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Board

BlackRock is adding a slate of new board members as the world's largest money manager tackles two pillars of its growth strategy: technology and international operations.

Startup Awarded $706 Million In Legal Tussle With Quicken Loans Affiliate

Amrock, a provider of title insurance and real-estate valuations that has the same owner as Quicken Loans, was told to pay $706 million to startup HouseCanary, which had accused it of misappropriating intellectual property.

Coutts, Banker to British Crown, Investigated Treatment of Women

U.K. institution took disciplinary action after female bankers complained about unwanted physical contact and other behavior.

Brokers Will Have to Reveal More to Investors Under Coming SEC Rule

The SEC is close to proposing a rule requiring new disclosures on financial advice, its own version of the Labor Department's "fiduciary rule."

Billions of Dollars Pour Into Tech Funds, Powering Stock-Market Gains

Investors are increasing their bets on shares of technology companies, renewing concerns that the market is becoming too dependent on a few big stocks to power its gains.

What to Expect With Kudlow Heading Economic Council

Former TV commentator Lawrence Kudlow is well-suited to play the role of salesman for Trump's economic agenda.

Why Puerto Rico Is Proving to Be 2018's Top Bond Investment

Debt from Puerto Rico is the top-performing bond investment of 2018, reflecting an unexpected improvement in the island's economy and budding hopes for a settlement with creditors to resolve its continuing bankruptcy.

Bear Stearns' Alumni Having a Good Week

Bear Stearns disappeared 10 years ago this week, but its alumni are prospering. On this anniversary, two Bear alumni have ascended to the heights of business and government: David Solomon became the likely next CEO of Goldman Sachs and Lawrence Kudlow was named director of the National Economic Council, effectively becoming President Trump's top economic advisor.