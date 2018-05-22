News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

How to Launch Cryptocurrency Derivatives: CFTC Issues New Guidance

The top U.S. derivatives regulator provided guidance to exchanges and clearinghouses that want to list cryptocurrency products, responding to industry concerns about the vetting process for new derivatives contracts like bitcoin futures.

State and Provincial Regulators Target Initial Coin Offerings

State and provincial regulators in the U.S. and Canada said they have conducted a wide-ranging crackdown on initial coin offerings over the past several weeks, resulting in nearly 70 open investigations and 35 pending or completed enforcement actions.

New York Stock Exchange to Have First Female Leader in 226-Year History

Stacey Cunningham, the NYSE's chief operating officer, is set to become the Big Board's 67th president.

Fifth Third Acquires MB Financial

Fifth Third Bancorp and MB Financial said they agreed to merge in a mostly stock deal, further expanding Fifth Third's presence in Chicago.

Icahn Sues AmTrust Over Deal to Go Private

Activist investor Carl Icahn is suing AmTrust Financial Services, a firm in which he owns a 9.4% stake, over the company's deal to go private.

Michael Cohen Probe Crimps Bridgewater Plan for Board

Bridgewater Associates was close to bringing former Novartis CEO Joseph Jimenez on board but is delaying in the wake of revelations about his role in payments to President Trump's attorney.

New Fintech IPO Offers Litmus Test for Online Lenders

The company hopes to break a string of disappointing debuts for other fintech upstarts.

New Activist Is Dealt a Second Blow in HomeStreet Fight

First-time activist investor Blue Lion Capital is finding out just how complicated it can be to take on a bank.

U.K. Court Dismisses Charges Against Barclays Over Qatari Capital Raise

Barclays said a British court dismissed charges brought against the bank over its emergency fundraising from Middle Eastern investors during the financial crisis.

Cohen Helped Trump Donor Seek Investment From Qatar Fund

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer helped a major donor to Mr. Trump's inauguration pitch a nuclear-power investment to the Qatari sovereign wealth fund at a meeting in April, according to people familiar with the matter.