News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Central Bank Chatter Rattles Bond Market

Government bond prices world-wide tumbled, roiled by reports that central banks could be on the verge of taking another step back from the easy-money policies that have characterized the postcrisis period.

Cooperman to Turn Omega Fund Into Family Office

Veteran hedge-fund manager Leon Cooperman is planning to change the Omega fund into a family office, a move that has become more common in recent years.

Mizuho to Pay SEC Fine

Mizuho Securities USA has agreed to pay a $1.25 million fine after the Securities and Exchange Commission accused the firm of failing to enforce policies to prevent the misuse of material nonpublic information regarding stock buybacks.

LifePoint Health Agrees to Apollo Buyout

Apollo Global Management is buying LifePoint Health in a deal with an enterprise value of about $5.6 billion.

Cushman & Wakefield Sets IPO Price Between $16 And $18

Real-estate-services firm Cushman & Wakefield said Monday in a regulatory filing that it expects net proceeds of $719.3 million from the offering at the midpoint.

French IT Firm Expands in U.S. With $3.4 Billion Deal

The French firm Atos has struck a $3.4 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Syntel, an information-technology company, in a move that would give it access to some of the biggest U.S. financial-services companies.

Private Pension Product, Sold by Felon, Wipes Investors Out

Scott Kohn, a 64-year old felon, ran a company from a Nevada strip-mall mailbox that investors claim took them for more than $100 million in losses.

Pimco Executive Resigns After Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

Bill De Leon, a senior Pacific Investment Management executive, resigned on Friday after facing allegations he acted inappropriately toward a colleague.

Gibson's Sales Process Comes Under Fire

Blackstone Group's lending arm said bankrupt Gibson Brands hasn't properly marketed its assets, thereby favoring its proposed sale to senior secured bondholders.

Hedge Funds Face Off Over Windstream Debt Woes

A trial that kicks off Monday pits Aurelius Capital against Elliott Management, two hedge funds wrangling over the fate of internet provider Windstream.