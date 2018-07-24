News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

ECB Sets Its Own Course as the Fed Pushes Rates Higher

The European Central Bank is expected to keep its key interest rate below zero for at least another year, underscoring a widening gap with the Federal Reserve.

Fund Managers Cautious Despite Emerging-Market Bond Rebound

Emerging-market government bonds have bounced back from their decline in the first half of 2018, but many bond-fund managers aren't buying the rebound.

Fraud-Hit Indian Bank Gets Bailout to Avert Bond Panic

India injected more than $400 million into Punjab National Bank, one of its largest state-backed lenders, as it scrambled to avoid a potential crisis of confidence in the debt markets.

UBS Profit Boosted by Investment Banking

Strong gains in UBS's investment banking division boosted overall profit in the last quarter, but the bank warned that political and trade tensions could shake investor confidence in financial markets.

Record Investments, But Few Exits in Health-Care Services

Investors are betting on revamped versions of services like primary-care clinics and home health care, but feel no rush to exit.

Swiss Banks' Defense Against Cautious Clients

Trading and risk taking among UBS's global base of wealthy customers slowed in the second quarter, but the bank has built good defenses against this in recent years.

Is Bitcoin Back? Cryptocurrency Crosses $8,000 for First Time in Two Months

The price of bitcoin jumped above $8,000, extending a rally that has lifted the largest cryptocurrency by market value to its highest level in two months.

Central Bank Chatter Rattles Bond Market, Sending Yields Surging

Government bond prices world-wide tumbled, roiled by reports that central banks could be on the verge of taking another step back from the easy-money policies that have characterized the postcrisis period.

Mizuho to Pay SEC Fine

Mizuho Securities USA has agreed to pay a $1.25 million fine after the Securities and Exchange Commission accused the firm of failing to enforce policies to prevent the misuse of material nonpublic information regarding stock buybacks.

Cushman & Wakefield Sets IPO Price Between $16 And $18

Real-estate-services firm Cushman & Wakefield said Monday in a regulatory filing that it expects net proceeds of $719.3 million from the offering at the midpoint.