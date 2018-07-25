Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Deutsche Bank Has One Job: Hold Its Defensive Line

German lender Deutsche Bank must deliver several quarters of disciplined management to regain credibility. 

 
How Investors Make Money When Companies Take Longer to Pay Bills

The world's largest companies are squeezing their suppliers by taking months to pay their bills, and big investors are trying to profit from that tension. 

 
Deutsche Bank Posts Profit but Trading Weakness Drags On

Deutsche Bank reported net income of $469 million for the second quarter, a decline that was driven in part by weak trading results but provided some relief for investors used to bad news from the Frankfurt-based lender. 

 
Darts Are Beating the Ira Sohn Investing Pros

The big-money stock pickers revealed their top stock picks, while Heard on the Street columnists threw darts. The Heard team is winning by a lot. 

 
Santander Profit Falls

Santander said its geographical diversity helped deliver a strong underlying profit in the second quarter, although it was hit by integration costs and currency headwinds. 

 
Trump Administration to Resume 'Risk Adjustment' Payments to Insurers

The Trump administration said it would resume billions of dollars in payments expected by insurers under an Affordable Care Act program, ending a brief suspension following a judge's ruling. 

 
Insurers Pull Billions From Hedge Funds

Wall Street money managers are having problems hanging onto insurance companies as customers. 

 
Is Bitcoin Back? Cryptocurrency Crosses $8,000 for First Time in Two Months

The price of bitcoin jumped above $8,000, extending a rally that has lifted the largest cryptocurrency by market value to its highest level in two months. 

 
Fraud-Hit Indian Bank Gets Bailout to Avert Bond Panic

India injected more than $400 million into Punjab National Bank, one of its largest state-backed lenders, as it scrambled to avoid a potential crisis of confidence in the debt markets. 

 
Fund Managers Cautious Despite Emerging-Market Bond Rebound

Emerging-market government bonds have bounced back from their decline in the first half of 2018, but many bond-fund managers aren't buying the rebound.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pWISCONSIN PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : Bacon Wrapped Pork Added to Pork Schoppe Menu
PU
05:54pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : THIS WEEK’S CATTLE FACTORY PRICES
PU
05:54pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Last Chance! Enter the NCGA Yield Contest Today
PU
05:49pDEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS CLIMATE ACTION AND E : Statement following the Climate Change Advisory Council Annual Review
PU
05:49pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Plainville Livestock Commission, Inc., Plainville, Kansas Suspended and Assessed a Civil Penalty in Settlement with AMS
PU
05:49pISE IRISH STOCK EXCHANGE : Early Redemption
PU
05:47pIMF Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld to Retire
DJ
05:44pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : New Home Sales Fall Back in June
PU
05:44pWith economy faltering, Iran appoints new head of central bank
RE
05:39pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : What is in a Canadian residential natural gas bill?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount
4ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
5Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne dies, shares dive on profit slide

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.