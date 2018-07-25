News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Deutsche Bank Has One Job: Hold Its Defensive Line

German lender Deutsche Bank must deliver several quarters of disciplined management to regain credibility.

How Investors Make Money When Companies Take Longer to Pay Bills

The world's largest companies are squeezing their suppliers by taking months to pay their bills, and big investors are trying to profit from that tension.

Deutsche Bank Posts Profit but Trading Weakness Drags On

Deutsche Bank reported net income of $469 million for the second quarter, a decline that was driven in part by weak trading results but provided some relief for investors used to bad news from the Frankfurt-based lender.

Darts Are Beating the Ira Sohn Investing Pros

The big-money stock pickers revealed their top stock picks, while Heard on the Street columnists threw darts. The Heard team is winning by a lot.

Santander Profit Falls

Santander said its geographical diversity helped deliver a strong underlying profit in the second quarter, although it was hit by integration costs and currency headwinds.

Trump Administration to Resume 'Risk Adjustment' Payments to Insurers

The Trump administration said it would resume billions of dollars in payments expected by insurers under an Affordable Care Act program, ending a brief suspension following a judge's ruling.

Insurers Pull Billions From Hedge Funds

Wall Street money managers are having problems hanging onto insurance companies as customers.

Is Bitcoin Back? Cryptocurrency Crosses $8,000 for First Time in Two Months

The price of bitcoin jumped above $8,000, extending a rally that has lifted the largest cryptocurrency by market value to its highest level in two months.

Fraud-Hit Indian Bank Gets Bailout to Avert Bond Panic

India injected more than $400 million into Punjab National Bank, one of its largest state-backed lenders, as it scrambled to avoid a potential crisis of confidence in the debt markets.

Fund Managers Cautious Despite Emerging-Market Bond Rebound

Emerging-market government bonds have bounced back from their decline in the first half of 2018, but many bond-fund managers aren't buying the rebound.