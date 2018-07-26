News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

ECB Leaves Rates on Hold as It Affirms Bond Taper Plan

The European Central Bank confirmed plans to gradually phase out easy money but said it would probably keep rates steady through next summer, underscoring a growing policy divergence with the Federal Reserve.

Mastercard Reports Higher Earnings

Mastercard reported an increase in profit as the value of card transactions rose by about 15%, with Europe outperforming compared with other markets.

CFPB Enforcement Is Back-With a Softer Touch

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, after pausing the policing of financial firms under Trump-appointed leadership, has restarted enforcement using a more collaborative approach than in the Obama era.

KKR Second-Quarter Profit Rises

KKR's second-quarter profit rose as the firm sold off assets into a strong stock market.

Stock Outflows Swell as Investors Seek Refuge in Bonds

Investors are fleeing U.S. stocks at a rapid clip as ongoing market volatility and trade tensions push them to seek safety among less risky assets such as U.S. Treasurys.

Mahathir's New Broom Sweeps Out Malaysian Sovereign Fund

Top officials at a Malaysian sovereign-wealth fund said they would resign en masse, signaling Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's resolve to shake up senior civil-service ranks following his election in May.

Macquarie Taps Asset Management Head to Succeed CEO

Macquarie's promotion of Shemara Wikramanayake to chief executive-a rare example of a female running an investment bank-owes much to her steady hand during the global financial crisis.

Indian Shares Set Records

Indian shares have surged to a series of all-time highs this week, fueled by soaring profits and the country's relative isolation from global trade.

Visa's Quarterly Results Beat Expectations

Visa reported more than $2 billion in profit in the latest period, even as it absorbed a $600 million litigation provision to resolve a long-running dispute with merchants over fee

Darts Are Beating the Ira Sohn Investing Pros

The big-money stock pickers revealed their top stock picks, while Heard on the Street columnists threw darts. The Heard team is winning by a lot.