News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

ECB Leaves Rates on Hold as It Affirms Bond Taper Plan

The European Central Bank confirmed plans to gradually phase out easy money but said it would probably keep rates steady through next summer, underscoring a growing policy divergence with the Federal Reserve.

Walmart Taps Capital One for Store Cards, Dealing Major Blow to Synchrony

Walmart has chosen Capital One Financial as the new issuer of its store credit card, ending a nearly 20-year partnership with Synchrony Financial.

Mastercard Reports Higher Earnings

Mastercard reported an increase in profit as the value of card transactions rose by about 15%, with Europe outperforming compared with other markets.

Focus Financial Shares Gain at Their Nasdaq Debut

Focus Financial Partners shares rose in their debut Thursday as investors seek exposure to the rapid growth of independent wealth-management.

The Market Isn't Going to Save You From Saving Too Little

Looking at the long run performance of markets probably overstates what you can expect to earn in the future.

SEC Rejects Winklevoss Bitcoin ETF Proposal

The Securities and Exchange Commission has denied an application for an exchange-traded fund that would track the price of bitcoin, the latest indication that regulators are still uneasy with the cryptocurrency market.

CFPB Enforcement Is Back-With a Softer Touch

The Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, after pausing the policing of financial firms under Trump-appointed leadership, has restarted enforcement using a more collaborative approach than in the Obama era.

KKR Profit Rises in Last Quarter Under Partnership Structure

KKR's second-quarter profit rose as the firm sold off assets into a strong stock market.

Stock Outflows Swell as Investors Seek Refuge in Bonds

Investors are fleeing U.S. stocks at a rapid clip as ongoing market volatility and trade tensions push them to seek safety among less risky assets such as U.S. Treasurys.

Wells Fargo Explores Sale of Real-Estate Broker Eastdil

Wells Fargo & Co. is exploring a sale of its Eastdil Secured real-estate division, according to people familiar with the matter, as the bank continues to shed noncore businesses.