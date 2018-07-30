Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

07/30/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Startup Exchange IEX Still Has No Listings

Startup stock exchange IEX has discovered it isn't easy to pull corporate America away from the mighty New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. 

 
Fed Looks for Goldilocks Path as Jobless Rate Drops

The Federal Reserve is preparing for two possible scenarios as the jobless rate drops: accelerating or steady inflation. Fed researchers are poring over studies for clues on how inflation behaves as unemployment falls. 

 
These Hedge Funds Are Doing Great but Don't Want Your Money

All the money in the world can't get you into some of the world's best hedge funds. 

 
The $5 Trillion Question: How Did State Street Lose Its ETF Lead?

State Street developed a hit investment product 25 years ago. Then more-focused rivals came along. Now the trust bank is No. 3 in the market it started. 

 
Top Wells Fargo Wholesale Executive to Leave Bank

A top executive of Wells Fargo's wholesale unit is leaving the bank, according to an internal bank memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Whistleblowers Detail Wells Fargo Wealth Management Woes

Internal documents and interviews with more than two dozen current and former Wells Fargo employees shed light on problems within the wealth-management business. 

 
In Second Act, a Silicon Valley CEO Opens Up About Affairs

Former SoFi chief Mike Cagney admits misleading the lender's board over an affair, as he debuts his latest financial-technology startup, Figure, with his wife. 

 
Ventas Profit Up in 2Q, Revenue Increases

The Chicago-based real-estate investment company's second-quarter profit rose to $166.5 million, or 46 cents a share, from $151.8 million, or 42 cents a share, a year ago 

 
Moody's Reports 2Q Rise in Revenue

Net income improved for the credit rating company to $376.2 million, or $1.94 a share, from $312.2 million, or $1.61 a share, a year ago as revenue rose 17% to $1.18 billion. 

 
Derby's Take: So Far, No Signs Fed Will Use Balance Sheet to Avert Curve Inversion

There's a strategy the Federal Reserve could employ to ward off a potential bond market development that would strongly suggests a recession lies ahead, but Chairman Jerome Powell doesn't appear to want to use it.

