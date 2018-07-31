News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Morgan Stanley Seeks to Manage More of Its Clients' Wealth

Morgan Stanley is changing how it pays its brokers, pushing them to embrace new technology aimed at drawing in more clients and a bigger share of their wealth.

American Express Gave Clients One Rate, Then Secretly Raised It

For more than a decade, American Express's foreign-exchange unit recruited business clients with offers of low currency-conversion rates before quietly raising their prices.

Goldman Partners' Haul on Crisis-Era Options: $3 Billion

Goldman Sachs's last batch of crisis-era stock options will have earned top current or former executives at least $3 billion by the time they expire later this year.

Kroger Unit Won't Take Visa Credit Cards in California Stores

A unit of supermarket chain Kroger Co. said Monday it will stop accepting Visa Inc. credit cards at 21 stores and five gas stations in California due to the card giant's fees.

A FANG Index Slides Into Correction Territory

A closely watched stock index of global technology giants tumbled into correction territory Monday, showing the fragility of investors' bets on the popular FANG group of stocks.

Jack Ma's Giant Financial Startup Is Shaking the Chinese Banking System

Ant Financial, which grew out of Alibaba, controls the world's largest money-market fund, handled more payments last year than Mastercard and is more valuable than Goldman Sachs. Its power and disruptive capacity is drawing a backlash from Chinese banks-and also the government.

Why Treasury Yields Are Stuck Below 3%

U.S. Treasury yields have stalled out just below 3% even as the U.S. economy posted its best quarter of economic growth in years.

These Hedge Funds Are Doing Great but Don't Want Your Money

All the money in the world can't get you into some of the world's best hedge funds.

IEX Exchange Has Wall Street Fame But No Listings

Startup stock exchange IEX has discovered it isn't easy to pull corporate America away from the mighty New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Fed Looks for Goldilocks Path as Jobless Rate Drops

The Federal Reserve is preparing for two possible scenarios as the jobless rate drops: accelerating or steady inflation. Fed researchers are poring over studies for clues on how inflation behaves as unemployment falls.